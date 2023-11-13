Coleen Nolan explains absence from Loose Women in new candid video

Coleen Nolan has spoken about her recent absence from Loose Women in a candid home video.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the ITV star, 58, uploaded a video of herself where she spoke to the camera and opened up about feeling "stressed."

© Instagram Coleen shared a candid update with her Instagram followers

Addressing her followers, she said: "Hi everyone. I've had a week off this week. I was getting a bit stressed [with] so many things happening and I just thought, [it's] very important for your mental health to just sometimes go, 'I can't do it this week,' and that's what I did.

She went on to say: "Very kindly Loose Women let me do that and I was really looking forward to it… a nice, chilled out week, not thinking about anything. Let me tell you, I can't wait to go back to work…"

© Shutterstock The TV star first joined Loose Women in 2000

Coleen finished by adding: "I also wanted to say, if you're feeling a bit stressed sometimes, and it's only a week, even if it's a couple of days, you just need to take that break and regroup and do normal, everyday things… Remember, think about you sometimes."

Meanwhile, in her caption, Coleen penned: "Feeling grateful for a lovely week off. Back to it! How is everyone?"

The TV star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One wrote: "Good for you Coleen, it's nice to see you back today but your health comes first," while another chimed in: "Great advice. Enjoy your time at home with the animals... Ignore the house stuff. Life is too short!"

© Getty Images Andrea McLean with fellow Loose Women panelists Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan and Saira Khan.

A third remarked: "Well done! We all need time out sometimes and shouldn’t be afraid to ask for it!" and a fourth commented: "I have a reset day every Monday. I catch up on sleep and just do what’s needed. So important to look after your health, mental and physical."

Coleen's update comes after she heaped praise on her daughter-in-law, Maddie. Taking to Instagram last month, the singer created a touching video telling fans how "proud" she was of her son Shane's wife when she became the new Miss Great Britain at the Miss Great Britain National Final.

© Getty Images Coleen shares Shane with her ex-husband Shane Richie

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of my daughter-in-law Maddie becoming the new Miss Great Britain. She's worked for five years for this, she's got so close in those five years and she bloody won and deservedly so," Coleen began, before delving into some of the misconceptions surrounding pageants.

"And I just want to reiterate that these pageant shows aren't just about who is a size 10 or six feet tall or walking up and down a catwalk. They work really hard. They do loads of charity work. It's much more diverse now.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan's 'proud' message for daughter-in-law amid major achievement

"It's the person you are and that's what I love about it. And Maddie was the best person for the job," she added.

Coleen shares Shane, 34, and his brother Jake, 31, with her first husband Shane Richie, whom she split from in 1999. She is also a doting mother to Ciara, 22, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ray Fensome.