Giovanni Pernice supported by fans as he shares sultry photo amid feud reports

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is currently involved in a furore over his alleged backstage conduct with former celebrity partner Amanda Abbington reportedly asking for the pair's backstage footage.

Aside from a comment on Debbie McGee's post about her time on the BBC show back in 2017, Giovanni has mostly remained off of social media, but on Wednesday the star made a comeback with a sultry post. Promoting his fragrance, Vita, Giovanni shared a stunning shot where he and a model closely embraced with their heads just above the water.

Speaking about his passion project, the Italian-born professional explained: "My aim in launching VITA was to create products to inspire and bring joy to life, and to explore another creative outlet for my passions.

"My fragrance VITA (Italian for life) is just that, a celebration of life. Of positivity when there is obviously so much around us which can be a cause for the opposite. We are starting this journey with high hopes and ambitions, and with many more products in the pipeline."

The dancer continued: "I hope you enjoy VITA as much as I loved creating it, as this image from our launch photoshoot shows! Our New Year sale is also now on, so grab yourself a bargain today at gpvita.com. Giovanni."

Giovanni's post was immediately swamped by support from his fans, as one commented: "We love you Gio... You got the support of your fans trust me you do. Ignore the background negativity. You're a star. And well done on this fragrance," and a second added: "Head held high, don't let them knock you down."

A third penned: "Stay positive @giovannipernice. You have a lot to celebrate and a lot to be thankful for. The people who matter the most, family, friends and supporters will share in your success, support you in times of need and teach you the true values and blessings of life," while many others complimented the 33-year-old for the fragrance.

Rumours about Giovanni and Amanda butting heads during training first started popping up during the show's first week, with Amanda speaking out about them ahead of the first live show.

"Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive]," she said in an Instagram video. Shut up, it's [expletive], so [expletive] off," she continued, adding: "You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."

The former Sherlock star quit the show ahead of its fifth week, citing "personal reasons" after having to miss the previous week due to "medical reasons".

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly," the actress penned in a statement. "I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them.

"I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."

