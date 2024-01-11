Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling enjoy surprise date night after 'spending time apart'

Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling have been pictured together during a date night in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday night. The surprise outing comes after months of being plagued by split rumours.

In a picture, obtained by The Sun, the couple were seen leaving the theatre after watching one of Ricky Gervais' comedy shows. Wrapped up in their winter coats and knitted hats, they appeared to be in relaxed spirits as they attempted to keep a low-profile.

© Getty Images Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding are proud parents to son Arthur

Last year, it was reported Ellie, 37, and Caspar, 32, had been spending time apart due to their "hectic schedules". The rumours first emerged in July, with Ellie being spotted without her wedding rings weeks later. Her friendship with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith had raised eyebrows when they were pictured enjoying various outings together.

© Getty Images 'Lights' hitmaker Ellie shot to fame in 2009

The singer has been married to art dealer Caspar since August 2019. They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at York Minster, which was attended by the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The pair had been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018.

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Casper later wrote on social media after popping the question, "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.

© Getty Images Ellie and Caspar tied the knot in 2019

"There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."

© Getty Images The couple attending the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards

Ellie and Casper have since become parents to their son, Arthur, whom they welcomed in April 2021. Casper was the one to reveal their baby had arrived, sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram Stories, and writing: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful."

He added: "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."