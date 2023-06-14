Michael J. Fox's childhood photo revealed - and his son is identical to him

Michael J. Fox is a doting dad to four children with his wife Tracy Pollan – but it's his only son, Sam Fox, who really is the spitting image of his famous dad.

The Back to the Future star, 62, has been in the spotlight for decades and his earlier roles were revisited during his recent documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and the resemblance to his son, 34, is uncanny. Even today in his 60s, Michael and Sam share similar facial features and characteristics, and it's clear they have a very close bond.

Last month, the actor paid tribute to Sam in honor of his birthday alongside a photo of his lookalike son. "Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best," the Family Ties icon penned in his heartfelt tribute. "Proud to be your pops. Love you!"

© Getty Michael and Sam share similar features

In celebration of his son's milestone, Michael shared an intimate snapshot of Sam — himself an accomplished actor and producer — jubilantly blowing out candles on a birthday cake. A second image featured the father and son sharing a tender moment in front of a waterfall, with Michael affectionately planting a kiss on Sam's cheek.

Meanwhile, Michael's wife, Tracy took to her Instagram to add to the birthday accolades, posting a charming photograph of Sam on horseback. "The best son ever," she wrote, expressing her adoration. "You fill my life with so much joy, humor, kindness, and random information that I never knew! I love you!"

© Apple TV+ Michael looks so much like his son, Sam

The couple is also proud parents to their twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and younger daughter Esmé, 21. Back in February, the star celebrated his twins' birthday with a sweet collection of family photographs.

Michael is known for commemorating his children's birthdays with nostalgic throwbacks. Last year, he marked Sam's birthday with a vintage photo featuring his son in a hockey uniform. "Happy 33rd, Sammy. Unlike hockey player's teeth, yours grew back," he joked. "Love you, buddy. Happy happy. I'm proud to be your Pops."

© Getty Michael and Sam look almost identical

The enduring bond between father and son was highlighted during Michael's 2020 interview on The Graham Norton Show. Michael shared a story where Sam supported him in responding to a negative online comment about Parkinson's disease, a condition Michael was diagnosed with in 1991.

Michael expressed his initial intention to ignore the hurtful comment, saying: "Somebody said something nasty about Parkinson’s, and I usually let that stuff just go by me. It doesn’t happen that often, (and) when it does I don’t really care about it."

Michael J. Fox began his career as a child

However, he felt compelled to address this particular incident. Guided by his son, Michael replied with "SMH," an abbreviation for "shaking my head." The seemingly simple yet effective response led to the online commenter not only apologizing but also hailing him as "the king of the internet."

Since his diagnosis, Michael has been passionate about finding a cure and has raised over $1 billion for the cause over the years.

© Getty Michael shares four kids with wife Tracy Pollan

