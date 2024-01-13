Simon Cowell shares ultra-rare photo of step-son Adam in sweet family pic with son Eric and fiancé Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell likes to keep his life at home away from the spotlight but on Friday, he shared the sweetest family photo featuring his son, Eric, stepson Adam, and fiancé, Lauren Silverman.

Taking to his Instagram feed Simon posted a touching photo of the family-of-four. Eric, nine, has changed so much and was the image of his father in the sweet snap. Standing behind Eric was Simon's stepson, Adam, who is Lauren's son from her marriage to Andrew Silverman.

Eric looks so much like his dad Simon

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "A couple more of us and Pebbles,". Pebbles is the family's latest four-legged addition. The family-of-four were headed out on a sun-soaked winter walk with a number of other pooches Squiddly and Diddly. The family also has dogs, Freddie and Daisy.

In the snap, the quartet donned matching black puffer coats, the perfect pieces for the plummeting winter temperatures. Simon and Lauren also slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses.

The family enjoyed a walk in the woods with their dogs

Eric was also cuddling up to a beautiful black pooch in the sweet snap. A second photo showed Simon, Lauren, and Eric mid-walk against a woodland backdrop.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the wonderful update. "Your son is your double Simon," one fan penned. A second added: "Wow such a handsome family." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Aww, I always had Alsatians growing up . Gorgeous dogs .. and when did Eric get so tall?"

Simon welcomed pebbles on Tuesday

Simon shared news of Pebbles' arrival on Thursday with a sweet photo of the pooch appearing happier than ever with his new owner. Pebbles appeared to be kissing a pouting Simon who was cuddling the dog on his lap.

A second photo showed the Britain's Got Talent judge snuggling into his latest family addition.

The BGT judge couldn't be more in love with his new arrival

"Awww look at those eyes. Nothing better than a four-legged addition to the family," one fan penned.

A second added: "Congratulations- Pebbles hit the jackpot!" A third replied writing: "OMG cuteness overload."

Simon's love of dogs is well documented. In 2015, he told Glamour: "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life."