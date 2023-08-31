Simon Cowell reveals he was left 'petrified' for son Eric and girlfriend Lauren in candid remark

Simon Cowell opened up about feeling "petrified" about his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and son Eric after watching his friends fall ill with Covid.

The X-Factor creator made the revelation during a candid conversation on The Mirror's podcast Men in Mind, where he opened up about his experience of depression, something, which was triggered by the global pandemic.

© Getty Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

"In the very, very, very early stages, some friends of mine got really ill and I'm talking about really ill. So, I thought, 'God, if I catch this, maybe the same thing's going to happen to me, Eric and Lauren.'

"I didn't know what was true or not, I just didn’t have a clue other than I was petrified about catching it. Just petrified."

© Karwai Tang Lauren and Simon have the sweetest bond

During the conversation, Simon opened up about suffering from depression, explaining: " I’ve suffered from depression over the years...but that was just something I just thought, 'Well, that's my character trait. I get down,' and it's something you deal with. And then I suppose COVID was the real catalyst."

But after therapy, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed he is feeling more incredible than ever. "I wish I had done this 10 or 20 years ago...it's like a weight has lifted off my shoulders," he said of going to therapy.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Simon with his beau Lauren, stepson Adam and son Eric

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014, two years after they started dating. American socialite Lauren met Simon when they were both in Barbados and staying at the Sandy Lane resort. At the time Lauren was already married to Andrew Silverman – a close friend of the talent show judge.

In August 2013, the TV star told the BBC he hadn't considered having children in the past, saying: "It's something I hadn't thought of before." However, his mind evidently changed after he met Lauren.

"I'm proud to be a dad," he revealed, explaining: "Now I know I feel good about it."

Are Simon and Lauren married?

The happy couple is yet to tie the knot, but Simon got down on one knee in the sweetest way in 2021. The 63-year-old proposed to Lauren in Barbados, likely in a loving reference to the vacation 18 years ago when they first met.

The event was a private one, although both Adam - Lauren's son, and Simon's stepson - and Eric are believed to have been there to witness the romantic moment when Simon presented Lauren with the stunning diamond engagement ring.

There were rumors that the couple was set to wed last year, however, the pair are still yet to say 'I do'.