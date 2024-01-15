Kevin Costner's very surprising outing as a single man – see unexpected photo

Far from the A-list lifestyle in Montecito, Yellowstone's Kevin Costner was spotted with friends inside a popular Santa Monica pub, packed to the brim with football fans, on Sunday January 14.

Just a few miles up the road in Santa Monica's Barker Hangar the 2024 Critics Choice Awards were taking place, but instead the 68-year-old actor – who will celebrate his birthday this coming week – walked into Jamesons Pub on Main Street, Santa Monica by himself but was escorted by door security to meet his friend, who greeted the award-winning star with a big hug.

The pair then spent three hours standing near to the bar, watching the Green Bay Packers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, although it was unclear which team the California-native was cheering on as he remained neutral the entire time, standing with his sunglasses on, and sipping on one cherry coke for the duration of his visit.

But the Field of Dreams star, who wore white chinos and a long-sleeved half-zip top, was more than happy to talk to fans, most of whom left him alone after a brief "hello," and a selfie, and allowed him to enjoy a rare slice of normal life.

He left just before the game ended, where patrons – most of whom were millennials and Gen Z – were quick to tell him they loved his Paramount show, which has brought him back into the spotlight.

© Rebecca Lewis/HELLO! Kevin spotted at a pub in Santa Monica

His visit to Los Angeles comes amid rumors he is dating Jewel, 49, after the pair were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they visited Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation which was founded by the singer.

Kevin and Jewel's connection comes after a difficult 2023 for Kevin, who was embroiled in a challenging divorce from his ex-wife, Christine – who is also 49. They are parents to three teenagers: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.

© Getty Images The actor most recently made an appearance at the 81st Golden Globes as a presenter with America Ferrera

The court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine, a much lower sum than the $248,000 she had originally requested. He also offered to pay $30,000 per month for a rental home after she vacated their estate.

Meanwhile, Christine was ordered to pay $14k of Kevin's divorce attorney fees.

© Getty Images Kevin has been linked with singer Jewel since his divorce from Christine Baumgartner was finalized last year

A court judge also declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced.

Jewel has been married too, and her 12-year-old son is from her marriage to pro cowboy, Ty Murray. They tied the knot in 2008 but split six years later.

