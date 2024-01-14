Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to face new challenge

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are facing a new challenge. The former GMA stars – who began dating in 2022 – are gearing up to run the NYC Half Marathon in March, and they've also given up alcohol for Dry January.

Revealing how they've been getting on, Amy, 50, shared a photo from their latest training session over the weekend. Pictured running across Brooklyn Bridge, the caption read: "Training begins for the NYC Half Marathon.... and taking advantage of the last warm morning for a while. What an amazing run! Dry January and training are a VERY good combo."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, T.J., 46, explained that he and Amy have been "feeling great," since giving up alcohol. "We feel amazing," he said. "She was walking today into the studio and said, 'I've got some pep in my step.'"

It's hardly surprising that the couple are feeling more energised since going alcohol-free. Asked for her top tips for sticking to Dry January, sobriety coach Christy Osborne, told HELLO! about the extensive benefits.

"My top advice for someone doing Dry January is to focus on what you're gaining rather than missing out on," says Christy. "While alcohol may provide a temporary feeling of euphoria, it comes with a host of negative side effects, including poor sleep and increased anxiety.

"Embrace the positive changes that sobriety can bring. Focus on improved sleep, reduced stress, and genuine joy from staying alcohol-free, and use these benefits as motivation to stick with your resolution throughout the month and beyond. Remember, you're not missing out but gaining a happier, healthier you."

For Amy and T.J., the pair decided to give Dry January a go after realising how much they'd been drinking. "I could easily go through 18 drinks a day — 18 drinks a day," T.J. told PEOPLE. "I could easily have a drink in my hand from 2 in the afternoon until 7,8,9, 10 o'clock a night," he noted, adding that he and Amy spent "$2,869 on alcohol alone" in December.

For Amy, who previously had "over 30 drinks a week," the former GMA star explained that she'd been using alcohol to alleviate the anxiety she experienced in 2023. "I didn't have a job to go to. I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot, a lot more than I ever have," she said.

"I don't think I've ever gone a full year where I drank every single day, and that was 2023 for me. It wasn't that I was getting wasted or drunk or any of that; it was just keeping a buzz going all day or at least keeping a relaxed state of mind in a heightened, anxious year."

Amy and T.J. came under intense scrutiny last year after ABC terminated their contracts in January, following reports of an affair behind-the-scenes. Amy had been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been working with them since 2014. The pair were co-anchors on GMA3 from 2020-2022, alongside their former co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

When their relationship was revealed, both Amy and T.J. were married to their respective spouses. Amy has since divorced former Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue – whom she was married to for 12 years – while T.J. and his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, are in the process of divorcing.

On January 27, ABC released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News." Since then, their co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton has settled into her role alongside new hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.