The cutest couple moments at the 2024 Emmys: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski and more

Monday night saw the crème de la crème of the TV world attend the Emmys, with many of the attendees walking the red carpet and enjoying the show with their other halves. From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's amorous display to Jason Segel's cute hand-holding moment with his partner Kayla Radomski, see them all here…

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski © Getty Jason Segel was first seen with his new girlfriend in October 2023, and they seem to be going strong! The lovebirds held hands as they took to the Emmys carpet, looking loved-up.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker © Getty It came as no surprise when Kourtney and Travis packed on the PDA on the red carpet, performing their usual passionate kiss for the cameras.



Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts © Getty Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts looked totally smitten as they walked the red carpet, with Jessica planting a romantic kiss on Niecy's cheek.



Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen © Getty British stars Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen looked picture-perfect as they posed on the red carpet, with Keeley heavenly in a princess-style gown.



Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola © Getty Mean Girls star Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola made an elegant couple as they floated down the red carpet, with Jon keeping a protective arm around his beautiful wife.



Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson © Getty Welcome to Wrexham star Rob and his former co-star and wife Kaitlin looked chic in black on the red carpet.

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon © Getty Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon made a striking pair at the Emmys.



SEE: The best dressed stars at the Emmys 2024