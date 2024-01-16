Khloe Kardashian sparks concern with tearful photo

Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram post has sparked concern. Taking to the platform on Monday, the reality star shared a snap from her latest photoshoot with TMRW Magazine. Pictured crying, Khloe captioned the shot: "[tear emoji] I promise I'm done now."

While the mom-of-one was referring to the fact that she'd posted several photos from the shoot in a short space of time, fans were nonetheless sad to see Khloe crying. Shortly after posting, fans reached out in the comments. "Why are tears in your eyes, what happened? Keep smiling and stay blessed," wrote one.

"I hope when you say you're done, you mean crying over people who don't deserve your tears," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "The best human ever! Hope to never see tears in your eyes again."

© Disney+ Fans speculated that the post could be related to Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Among the comments section, fans also speculated that the caption, and photo, could be linked to Khloe's on-off relationship with her ex-boyfriend, and the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.

The former couple – who began dating in 2016 – have experienced turbulent times over the past few years.

In April 2018, Tristan came under fire after he was videotaped getting close to a woman in New York City. In photos and footage published by the Daily Mail, the star can been seen speaking with – and seemingly kissing – a brunette at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am.

The reports come just one day after a then-pregnant Khloe shared an Instagram photo of her and Tristan kissing as he held her baby bump.

© Getty The pair had an on-off relationship before calling it quits for good in 2021

After calling it quits, Khloe and Tristan eventually reconciled in May of that year, but the basketball player was continually faced with cheating allegations. The pair decided to split for good in December 2021, after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

In her latest interview with TMRW, Khloe opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Tristan. Explaining that she has no interest in talking badly about her ex, the 39-year-old said: "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice.

© Khloe Kardashian on Instagram Khloe shares daughter True and son Tatum with Tristan

"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like: 'Hi!' Trust me, that's not how I feel every day."

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings," she added. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."