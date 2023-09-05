Lorraine Kelly amazes in waist-cinching striped dress – and it may be one of her best looks yet

Lorraine Kelly returned to our screens this week, and the ITV host is straight back into brightening up our mornings with her colourful outfits. On Tuesday, the star delighted fans by wearing a striking striped midi dress – and we can't get enough of the statement look.

The 63-year-old looked fabulous in the Phase Eight striped dress as she presented Lorraine following her summer break, which featured romantic ruffle sleeves, a tiered hem, and a buckle belt that perfectly tied in at the waist for a flattering finish.

© Instagram Lorraine teamed the striped dress with a pair of sandals

Accessorised to perfection, the presenter styled the look with a pair of Office brown crossover sandals, with a silver pendant necklace and matching stud earrings to finish.

Capturing her daily outfit photo on Instagram, Lorraine replaced her regular ITV studio backdrop with a green garden setting as she enjoyed the sunshine.

© Shutterstock

Fans were quick to share their opinions on the vibrant look, with one follower writing: "You look gorgeous Lorraine!" Another added: "Beautiful dress."

A third penned: "You look very summery today. Love it!"

Lorraine made sure to leave an impression as she returned to her regular role yesterday following her summer break, and the mother-of-one looked so stylish on Monday's show in an L.K Bennet orange dress.

© Instagram Lorraine brightened up ITV viewers' screens on Monday in her tangerine ensemble

The structured midi featured an open collar, a figure-hugging waistband and a button-down design, which Lorraine styled with a pair of bright orange heels to match.

During her time away from the screen, Lorraine enjoyed a trip to Zimbabwe with her husband Steve, where the couple spent time wild camping surrounded by wild animals.

The pair made the trip ahead of celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary, and Lorraine made a sweet tribute on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

Sharing a sweet snap of herself and her husband, Lorraine captioned the post: "Happy anniversary to my funny, fabulous husband @stevesmithdundee. He had to put up with me for THIRTY ONE YEARS #happyanniversary."