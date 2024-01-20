Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shock fans with unexpected nursery for baby Rocky - see video

Travis Barker gave fans an insight into his and Kourtney Kardashian's nursery for baby Rocky.

The Blink-182 drummer took to TikTok to share a video of himself hanging out in what appeared to be the couple's bedroom as he amused himself by throwing crumpled-up balls of paper into the waste bin in the corner of the room - and it was definitely taking him a while to land the throw.

WATCH: Travis Barker gives a glimpse of family life with Kourtney Kardashian

The clip, seemingly filmed by his daughter Alabama, saw Travis make multiple attempts at throwing balls into the bin. His daughter seemed utterly shocked that he couldn't land it, muttering "you can not be serious" in the background.

Eventually, the drummer did manage to land the shot, with the crumpled ball going straight into the waste bin - and he celebrated with a fist pump and a clap before going to kiss Kourtney, who was sat in an armchair behind him with baby Rocky.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney did not reveal their son's face

But fans were perhaps most shocked by the fact they were getting a proper glimpse into Kourtney and Travis' home life - the nursery in particular.

In the big master bedroom, complete with a fireplace, the couple had transformed one side of the room into a nursery for their newborn with a gorgeous crib with wooden panels as well as a changing station. Closer to the couple's bed, they had laid down an animal print blanket for the baby with a wooden mobile dangling over the top on a big creamy rug.

Fans were surprised by the down-to-earth setup, with one person commenting: "Ok but it is so nice to see the crib in the bedroom.. Celebs, they're just like us". Another seemed practically shocked by the way they'd set up the nursery and bedroom, adding: "idk why but i did not expect their room to look like this".

Another chimed in: "How cute is the crib though", while a fourth fan wondered just where they got it from. The couple's crib of choice is the NurseryWorks Gradient Crib, made from solid maple hardwood that will set you back $10,000.

Fans were also surprised by Kourtney's appearance in the video - with many not noticing her til right at the end as she remained hidden behind Travis.

"Wait was Kourtney sitting there the whole time cuz I didn’t notice till the end", one person wrote.

Another couldn't help but comment on how happy the Kardashian sister seemed. "Kourtney looks so happy I am over the moon for you all", they added.

This was an overwhelming theme of the fans' comments, with one person summarising the general sentiment: "I love how you and your kids make Kourtney’s life look so normal now! She’s definitely not a Kardashian any more! We love Mrs. Barker".