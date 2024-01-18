Kourtney Kardashian shows support for stepson Landon Barker amid move involving husband Travis

Kourtney Kardashian is showing fans that when it comes to her husband Travis Barker's family, there's nothing but love to be shared.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 musician is a dad to son Landon Barker, 20, and daughter Alabama Barker, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and also shares newborn Rocky with Kourtney.

The 44-year-old reality TV mogul took to her Instagram Stories, just like her husband, to show her support for her stepson as he makes an appearance in Flaunt Magazine.

Both Kourtney and Travis took to their social platforms to share their pride in the young musician, reposting the central picture from his shoot, in which he flaunts his tattoos in an oversized green vest with sheer black paneling and wide-legged black pants.

The couple each liked the story as well, in which Landon opens up not only about his music, performing with idol Machine Gun Kelly, and his love for fashion and body ink, but also finding inspiration in his dad as a performer.

The young adult talks about growing up surrounded by music and "heavy bass" in his family home, thanks to his dad. "Seeing [my dad] perform hundreds of times has definitely been a huge inspiration for me and made me see what is possible with creating music."

Landon also expands upon how he finds Travis, and to some extent stepmom Kourtney, as a role model when it comes to branching outside of music. "Making music is one thing and that's what everybody falls in love with," he explains. "But there are all these other things like fashion and even my dad has a wellness company."

The interview came just days after Travis and Kourtney made their grand return to the public eye at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards after welcoming baby Rocky, where Travis was also due to perform as part of a medley honoring some of TV's greatest hits.

© Stewart Cook/Shutterstock The young Barker is following in his father's footsteps, both in music and fashion

The Poosh founder and the Meet the Barkers star hit up the red carpet in matching black suits (while putting on a bit of PDA along the way), with Travis pairing his satin fit with a black button down, and Kourtney ditching the undershirt in favor of a lace black bra and slicked back hair.

The couple, who have been married since May 2022, have been sporting a lot of matching fits lately, mostly in black, especially when it comes to a good bit of holiday layering.

© Neilson Barnard Kourtney and Travis made their return to the red carpet at the Emmys on January 15

Most recently, when attending sister Kim's annual Christmas party, Kourtney and Travis turned it out in matching opulent black fur coats over their ensembles, although The Kardashians star did boast a slight more sheen to hers.

Underneath, Travis wore a full suit and tie, while Kourtney opted for a black bodysuit with sheer tights, and shared the postpartum struggle of fitting into her wardrobe on her Instagram with pictures.

© Instagram They also twinned in matching black fur coats at Kim's holiday party

"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," she wrote, although sister Khloe cheered her on when she responded: "When you're a baddie no matter what."

