Hugh Jackman's new insight into bachelor life delights fans following Deborra-Lee Furness split

It would be natural for Hugh Jackman to be spending his time wallowing right now, following the end of his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness, however, the 54-year-old is doing quite the opposite, keeping busy with various friends.

Last week saw the Wolverine actor, who turns 55 this week, hit the gym for a strenuous workout, as well as attending an American Football match with Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds, and he kept his busy schedule up this weekend, updating his fans on how he spends his newly-single Sundays.

Alongside a carousel of mouth-watering food photos of BBQ delicacies and watermelon, Hugh wrote: "Sunday graze at Bimo’s," referring to his close friend Andrew Bimson, who Hugh cuddled up to while smiling widely in the final photo of the collection.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman spent time with his friend Andrew Bimson

In another photo, Hugh stands proudly behind the feast which is laid out on a kitchen island. Fans loved the peek into Hugh's weekend, writing: "Is it your cheat day? Looks delicious," and: "Mmm. Looks great. Enjoy it."

Others were thrilled to see Hugh looking so content, writing: "Your happy expression!" and: "I love seeing you happy."

A third added: "It warms my heart to see you smile."

We're so pleased that Hugh has the support of both his friends and fans during what is undoubtedly a difficult time for him, following the announcement of his split from Deborra.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman appears to be enjoying the single life

The duo, who had been married for 27 years, shared news of their split on Instagram, writing: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a statement shared with People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they continued, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

DISCOVER: The telling sign we all missed that Hugh Jackman's marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness was in trouble

Hugh appears to have been spending most of his time in New York following the split, chilling with Ryan Reynolds in the Big Apple at Ryan's home and at a game at MetLife Stadium.

Where Hugh is staying remains to be seen. He and his ex-partner owned a home in East Hampton, with highlights including a private gym, an artist’s studio, a screening room, and a pristine garden with an infinity swimming pool and breathtaking views of the ocean, though perhaps he is renting a pad in the city for the time being?

Visit our HELLO! Happiness hub for easy ways to be happier