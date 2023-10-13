Hugh Jackman reunites with wife Deborra-Lee Furness for New York dinner date: All the emotional details

Hugh Jackman spent Thursday evening in New York City with his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children, his reps have confirmed.

The pair confirmed in September 2023 that they had split after 27 years, shocking friends and fans. But the two reunited on Thursday October 12 for a dinner at chic Midtown restaurant Polo Bar, to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday.

© Gotham Deborra-Lee and Hugh reunited for dinner with their kids

“Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening," his reps told Page Six of the dinner, which saw the pair spend time with their two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18. They were also joined by close friends for the intimate dinner to honor the Wolverine actor's special day.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee released a statement on September 15 confirming the end of their marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a statement shared with People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee, Hugh and children Oscar and Ava in 2012

Their love story had been considered one of Hollywood's most enduring, after they met on set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995; Hugh has often shared how he knew Deborra-Lee was the one for him two weeks into knowing her.

Sharing details of their first meeting, Hugh previously shared: "I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

© Getty Their marriage had been a blueprint for Hollywood

He proposed four months later during a visit to Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens.

"It had been raining, and finally the sun came out, and I didn't have a line! I was thinking: 'Come on, come on, come on, you've got to come up with something, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, you've got to come up with a line.' I said, 'Baby, look, the sun's come out - it's almost perfect!' and she says: 'What do you mean? It is perfect!' And I said, 'Well, it will be if you marry me!' And I pulled out the ring."

© Dustin Satloff Taylor, Ryan, Blake and Hugh enjoy the Chiefs game

In the weeks since their split Hugh has been leaning on his A-list pals including Deadpool 3 co-star, Ryan Reynolds, and the film's director, Shawn Levy. The threesome have shared a series of pictures on social media of their hangouts, and Hugh and Ryan were spotted walking together in New York City.

Hugh also joined Ryan, wife Blake Lively and her pal Taylor Swift, as well as the likes of Sophie Turner, Antoni Poworski, and Taylor's brother Austin, at the Kansas City Chiefs game at New Jersey's MetLife stadium in early October.

