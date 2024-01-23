Dakota Johnson addresses recent wellness revelation - 'I'm not a monster'

Fans had a lot to say when they heard that Dakota Johnson sleeps for 14 hours, ranging from absolute disbelief to completely relating to her. Now, she's set the record straight about her shut-eye schedule.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon in her 10th appearance on the Tonight Show, Dakota couldn't help but laugh at the Wall Street Journal headline which read: 'Dakota Johnson Likes to Sleep for 14 Hours a Night'.

© NBC Dakota on Jimmy Fallon

"That's a long time to sleep", Jimmy said. But according to the Madame Web actress, she didn't even say it like that.

"I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours but I don't, like, demand it", she chuckled. "I'm not a monster!"

"I have a job!" she added defensively. The news of Dakota's intense sleep schedule prompted a number of news articles questioning whether there was such a thing as too much sleep, or whether we should all be getting 14 hours at night. But the actress asked an important question: "Why is sleep bad?"

WATCH: Dakota Johnson defends her extreme sleep schedule

"Leave me alone!" She said, "I'm just asleep, I'm literally doing nothing. I'm just sleeping."

The average adult reportedly needs between seven and nine hours sleep, with the average American clocking around seven hours and 10 minutes per night. The idea of 14 hours, which is almost double that, might seem almost luxurious to many people.

"I don't have to take anything to sleep like that, either", Dakota insisted. "I can just sleep like that. I think if I took an Ambien, I'd wake up next year."

© NBC She stunned in a LBD and sheer tights

Dakota Johnson is set to star in Marvel's latest installment, Madame Web, which is out February 14th. The actress described filming the Sony Spider-Man Universe movie directed by SJ Clarkson, which uses a lot of CGI, as "psychotic".

"I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic," Dakota explained.

© James Devaney Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson are seen on the set of "Madame Web" in Grand Central Station in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

"I was like, 'I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!' But I trusted [Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started."

Dakota will appear on Saturday Night Live with Justin Timberlake on January 27th ahead of the superhero film's release.

