Matthew McConaughey reveals his morning routine with wife Camila Alves: 'It's the difference between marriage and dating'

Matthew McConaughey opened up about the one thing that he and his wife Camila will always do together in the morning, whether they're arguing or not.

The couple, who have been married for almost 12 years, appeared on Michele Norris' Your Mama's Kitchen podcast, where she asked them what they have learned in their kitchen about "how to argue productively". It turns out that no matter what, the couple weather their disagreements with the same routine no matter what.

Every morning, Camila will serve Matthew tea, and this is something that never changes, whether they are arguing or not.

© Rick Kern Matthew and Camila

"I don't make my tea as good as you", Matthew told his wife on the podcast, "the fact that you make my tea and serve me my tea in the morning makes it just taste better."

He explained that even if the couple are in disagreement, she will still make him tea in the morning - and the fact that she does that is "the difference between being married and dating."

He continued: "When you're dating somebody and suddenly you get in disagreement, you think, 'oh, this is a sign of things to come. Better get out now.' But you're married and you disagree. You're like, I'm not pulling the parachute."

© John Nacion The couple have been married for over 10 years and together for almost 20 years

"This is part of it and I'm going to work through this. I'm still going to serve my man his tea", he concluded.

But according to the 40 year old model, it isn't always easy. "Trust me, ladies, some mornings I do not want to serve that tea", she joked. Yet, as Matthew pointed out, "she will still make it for me anyway!"

But it's not only Camila who serves her Matthew - the precedent would remain the same, for example, if the Dallas Buyers Club actor was making a "steak and sushi dinner".

He explained that he won't just "quit serving" if they were arguing. "I'm still going to serve my lady at my steak sushi because I know she loves it, even though we may be in a disagreement."

© Rick Kern Matthew and Camila in 2023

The couple share three children together and started dating after they first met in 2006 in a nightclub. They got married in 2012 and just last year celebrated their 11th anniversary - which it seemed that Camila forgot.

Matthew McConaughey posted a video of himself with his wife, sat on a bench listening to music, where he said: "Romance is not so much where you are, but who you're with. Right now, I'm here on a cozy little bench with my hot mama. Happy anniversary, baby."

Camila looked utterly shocked as she looked down at her phone to check the date and said: "No!"

She then clarified in her own Instagram post: "You know…We are sooo romantic…… while a lot of folks are posting out there their extravagant anniversaries, roses, gifts, etc… we are sitting on a bench heading to work."

She added: "do YOU whatever way it is! Extravagant or simple just don’t think it's less because it is simple! I won’t change a thing! “No one else I’d rather be doing it with…” and DON’T let him Fool YOU! SOMEONE MUST WARNED HIM OF THE DATE."