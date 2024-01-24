Strictly's Amy Dowden makes return to social media with heartbreaking message: 'Still missing and craving'

Amy Dowden received plenty of support from her fans last year as the star went through chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Following the completion of her treatment and the conclusion of last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, the Welsh dancer took some time away from social media to focus on herself and her recovery, after fracturing her foot just days after completing her treatment.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shaves her hair off in emotional video

On Wednesday, the Strictly professional made her return to social media, issuing a lengthy message about her time away. "Hey hey, thank you for all the lovely messages the last few weeks," she began.

"Sorry for being a little silent here. I needed a little time and space. I'm still missing and craving what I should be doing but starting to accept I need to be patient. After a crazy week of hospital tests and apts last week Ben and I then went away for a few days and it's exactly what we both needed."

© Instagram Amy shared a message

Amy continued: "Hope 2024 has been treating you all well. Once again thanks for all the love and of course, I need to remind you, have you checked yourself this year? If not, get checking."

However, the dancer also had some exciting news to share as she revealed that the hair she lost through chemotherapy has started growing back. Sharing the news, Amy revealed her eyelashes and eyebrows had completely grown back while her scalp had started growing back as well.

© Instagram Amy revealed how her hair was growing back

Reflecting on the moment, Amy said: "The regrowth felt so slow but looking back it's unreal and it's helping me feel more positive."

The professional dancer was supported through her health woes by her fellow Strictly castmates and husband Ben Jones, and she opened up about his support in an interview with Women's Health UK.

© Instagram Amy didn't have the 2023 of her dreams

"He's been through so much with me with my Crohn's but I guess, like, nothing will ever break us now," she told the publication. "If I mention something once, he'll buy it, or if it's a food I want, he's cooking it."

Highlighting the work of her incredible co-stars, the professional dancer revealed: "Honestly, not a day goes by without Dianne [Buswell] checking in on me; Carlos [Gu]; Katya [Jones]... production have gone above and beyond to make me part of the series as well.

© Instagram The star has been supported by her husband

"To have no part in it would have been soul-destroying. And not good for me mentally, whatsoever. I don't know what I would have done, I'll be honest with you."

Amy exclusively spoke to HELLO! about her initial diagnosis, saying: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.

© Instagram Amy's Strictly co-stars gave her plenty of support

"I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

