Jools Oliver experiences emotional moment with grown-up daughter Daisy

Jools Oliver experienced a trip down memory lane on Friday as she and her daughter Daisy, 20, went exploring around some of their old haunts.

During their jaunt, the duo managed to track down one of their old homes and it held a special significance for Jools, as she revealed that it was the home where she and Jamie raised their eldest daughters, Poppy, 21, and Daisy. Daisy posed outside the terraced house, which boasted three stories and a large blue door.

Getting emotional in her caption, the mum-of-five shared: "Found the house we used to live in when Poppy and Daisy were just babies. The happiest memories [apple emoji]."

Jools will no doubt be savouring the extra time with Daisy, who will be visiting her mum during some time off from university, and in the past the wife of Jamie Oliver has been incredibly candid about how "emotional" she gets when her children fly the nest.

© Instagram Jools got emotional from her trip down memory lane

Speaking on Holly Tucker's Conversations of Inspiration podcast, Jools explained: "It was really hard as you say, the whole thing was just as you'd imagine. You walk past their room once they're gone and you kind of cry… I cried all the way home on the train."

The designer continued: "And then like grief it gets easier, and then suddenly they come home and you think 'Oh my god, so, do you need to come home this weekend, because you've got washing' or, 'Dad and I doing stuff', and then you think, 'What am I saying. You must come home'… I definitely feel lost without my two best friends. They clearly are my best friends in the world… I miss their company."

Jools has a close bond with her family

It appears the 49-year-old is much more relaxed when it comes to the school run with her younger children, as she shared: "I don't mind the school run, if the kids are in a good mood, it's great, if they're not, they're hell on earth.

"River has just turned seven… I've got about 10 years left [of school runs]. I'm gonna be like 60… In that little box, you can get all that information or no information. When there are nice bits, you do remember them, and you feel very privileged that you're the parent that gets to do them."

© Instagram The star is married to husband Jamie Oliver

The home that Jamie and Jools currently live in with their family is worlds away from the property that Jools showed, but the Essex property still holds sentimental value, as it's based in the same town that the couple used to head to on dates.

The cute village is 54 miles from Jamie and Jools' former London home, and the Olivers' abode is well-known to locals, with the village website calling their property: "The most distinguished house in the area."