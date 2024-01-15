Jools Oliver reveals emotional family change which left her in tears

Jools Oliver has shared a candid glimpse inside her family life, revealing how she was reduced to tears when her eldest daughters started university.

The star, who shares five children with her husband Jamie Oliver, made the candid confession during her recent appearance on Holly Tucker's Conversations of Inspiration podcast. When asked about Poppy, 21 and Daisy, 20, Jools opened up about their huge move, saying: "It was really hard as you say, the whole thing was just as you'd imagine. You walk past their room once they're gone and you kind of cry… I cried all the way home on the train."

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

She went on to say: "And then as like grief if gets easier, and then suddenly they come home and you think 'Oh my god, so, do you need to come home this weekend, because you've got washing' or, 'Dad I and I doing stuff', and then you think, 'What am I saying. You must come home'… I definitely feel lost without my two best friends. They clearly are my best friends in the world… I miss their company."

© Instagram Jools Oliver recently attended daughter Poppy's graduation

Elsewhere on the podcast, Jools, 49, lifted a lid on the realities of doing the school run. "Actually, I don't mind the school run, if the kids are in a good mood, it's great, if they're not, they're hell on earth," she shared.

"River has just turned seven… I've got about 10 years left [of school runs]. I'm gonna be like 60… In that little box, you can get all that information or no information. When there are nice bits, you do remember them, and you feel very privileged that you're the parent that gets to do them."

Aside from Poppy, Daisy and youngest River, Jools is also a doting mother to Petal Blossom, 15 and Buddy Bear, 13. Lovebirds Jamie and Jools have been going from strength to strength ever since they tied the knot in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Essex.

WATCH: Jools Oliver reflects on summer holiday with her brood in the sweetest way

In celebration of their love for one another, the duo opted to renew their vows in the Maldives back in April 2023. The smitten couple had originally planned to renew their vows on the couple's milestone 20th anniversary, but the celebrity chef explained on BBC Breakfast that they had been forced to delay the wedding for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up, he told presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty: "I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools share five children together

Their stunning celebration was a family affair, with all five of the duo's children in tow. In snapshots shared to social media, Poppy, Daisy and Petal looked stylish in bridal white mini dresses, whilst brothers Buddy and River looked smart in loose white shirts and royal blue shorts.