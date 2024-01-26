Victoria Beckham rocks leg-lengthening flares inside £31m London mansion

It's been a tumultuous few months for Victoria Beckham, whose son Romeo Beckham has flown the nest after snapping up a plush rental pad with long-term girlfriend Mia Reagan.

Victoria is still bringing her fashion A-game, however, sharing a glimpse inside her modern London home in her latest video. Filming the super plush office at her £13m Holland Park mansion, Victoria showed off her eponymous fashion label's newly restocked cult belt, styled with a flattering pair of fitted flared trousers.

She penned on Instagram: "The house favourite B Frame Belts are officially back in stock! Today, I’m wearing the skinny leather B Frame Belt with custom gold hardware, paired with my signature black VB tailoring. These belts are so versatile, elevating any outfit, and are perfect for effortless day-to-night dressing! Kisses xx."

The video showed VB rocking her gold-buckled accessory with a pair of floor-skimming black trousers, creating the illusion of endless legs.

The chic flares were complemented by a low-cut top and an oversized blazer, offering a tailored menswear twist to the look.

© Instagram Victoria's low-slung flares created the illusion of endless legs

We couldn't help but admire the mother-of-four's swanky abode in the background, which included floor-to-ceiling cupboards, posh green velvet chairs, and a twinkling silver chandelier.

The Wannabe singer's devoted fans were suitably impressed, branding the look "classy" and timeless, adding that skyscraper heels are a must.

The Beckhams live in a £31 million Holland Park mansion

This is far from the first time that Mrs Beckham has shared an insight into her pristine home. Last autumn, the fashionista gave fans unprecedented access to her walk-in wardrobe – and we were left green with envy.

The neutral colour scheme was complemented by a matching tub chair, while tall wardrobes and built-in drawers lined the walls, offering plenty of space for her countess clothes, bags and accessories.

An eye-catching ceiling lamp was the perfect touch to finish off the picture-perfect décor, casting a soft, rosy glow over the room.

The spacious abode is perfect for the famous family

Victoria and David's London home also boasts its very own gym with state-of-the-art equipment including a treadmill, bench press and rowing machine, where celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson puts her to work.

David recently shared a candid snap of his wife dressed in head-to-toe black Lyra, working hard in their home gym. The muscular star was the picture of focus as she toned her gym-honed arms.

© Instagram The star's abode also features its own gym where she trains daily at 5.30am

Victoria, who starts training at 5:30 in the morning while catching up on her favourite TV shows, claims to follow the same routine daily.

"30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she previously told The Guardian.

The Beckhams have invested much of their fortune into real estate. Their expansive property portfolio, estimated at £73million, includes abodes in the Cotswolds, Miami and Dubai, as well as a luxury yacht.