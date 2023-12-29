Victoria Beckham has reason to celebrate exciting news after jam-packed family Christmas

After a luxurious Christmas getaway to the Bahamas, the Beckhams have returned to home turf. But the celebrations aren't stopping, particularly for Victoria Beckham as the fashion designer has reason to raise a glass since her fashion empire made a profit in the past year.

The former Spice Girls singer, who set up her self-titled fashion house 15 years ago, overturned a profit of £200,000 according to a report by MailOnline, a milestone Victoria is said to be thrilled with.

Victoria Beckham in a white suit from her SS24 collection

It seems the financial success is only spurring Victoria's motivation more. In an interview with Vogue, released in October, she explained: "This is just the beginning, I have lots of ambitions and I work hard to achieve my goals.

"I never wait for things to just fall into my lap. This takes time, especially for an independent brand. My perfume isn't a license - I own it. Now that I have laid down the groundwork for the house, the real work can begin."

© Aitor Alcalde Victoria and David Beckham

As well as creating luxury clothing, adored and worn regularly by A-listers and beyond, the designer has ventured into skincare and beauty and Victoria is a front-facing brand, meaning she loves to show her fans and followers directly how to use her beautiful products.

In a video shared most recently, the mother-of-four was featured in a tutorial video having her makeup done by Lisa Eldridge using products from Victoria Beckham Beauty, re-creating a beautiful smoky eye, perfect for party season.

Another post saw the 49-year-old looking back on the incredible year she's had. "What an incredible year this has been for @VictoriaBeckham and @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty!

"From EyeWear's debut at my show in Paris to the launch of Contour Stylus and finally my #VBFragrance collection, which was eight years in the making. I cannot wait to show you our launches for 2024."

Meanwhile, the Beckhams jetted off to sunnier climes to celebrate the Christmas period. Both David and Victoria were present with their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, their son Cruz and their daughter Harper. Noticeably absent was Romeo, who Victoria insisted was missed hugely during their trip.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham dance on holiday

One funny video even saw Victoria and Nicola dancing together on the beach at sunset. The in-laws looked right at home together in the video which Victoria captioned: "Love you nicolapeltzbeckham. We hadn't drunk much at all!!"

Another post saw the proud mother-of-four write: "Fun in the Bahamas!! We miss you so much @romeobeckham x love you soooo much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven [palm tree emoji] xxxx."