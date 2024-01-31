Elisabeth Moss confirms she's pregnant - her love life explored

Elisabeth Moss has announced that she is expecting her first child. The Handmaid's Tale star revealed the joyous news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old actress showcased her blossoming bump on the show, prompting Jimmy to ask: "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

"A little bit of both," the Mad Men star responded. Watch her full pregnancy announcement below.

Opening up about her pregnancy journey as Jimmy asked how she'd been feeling, Elisabeth said: "Not bad, actually. I've been really lucky. It's been going really well."

Elisabeth remains very private about her personal life, so it's not known who the father of her child is. As the star celebrates her exciting baby news, we've taken a look back at her love life and previous relationships.

© ABC Elisabeth Moss confirmed her pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Shining Girls star's pregnancy comes over a decade after her divorce from Saturday Night Live alum, Fred Armisen, who she met in 2009 through her Mad Men co-star, Jon Hamm.

The pair had a whirlwind romance and tied the knot the year after they got together. Sadly, the marriage lasted just eight months and their divorce was finalized in May 2011.

Reflecting on the relationship during an interview with Vulture magazine, Elisabeth said: "Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.

"At the same time, it turned out for the best. I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50. I'm glad I didn't have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. That's probably not going to happen again."

Fred - who quit SNL to work on Portlandia - has previously admitted he was a terrible husband. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2013, Fred said: "I think I was a terrible husband. I think I'm a terrible boyfriend.

© Getty Images Fred admitted to being 'a terrible husband'

"I want it all—fast," he went on, explaining his tendency to rush into things. "I want to be married… the amount of girls I've lived with right away...and then somewhere around a year, two years, I get freaked out.

"I feel bad for everyone I've gone out with," he added.

Two years after her divorce from Fred, Elisabeth began dating Adam Arkapaw, an Australian cinematographer known for his work on HBO's True Detective.

The couple went their separate ways in 2015 and Elisabeth has remained tight-lipped about her love life ever since.

Elisabeth confirmed she had a boyfriend in 2019

During a chat with Marie Claire in 2019, the actress confirmed that she had a boyfriend but explained her decision to keep her relationship out of the spotlight. "I learned you just don't talk about it," she said. "Who really gives a [expletive] whether or not I'm dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little."

Then in 2022, Elisabeth revealed her eagerness to start a family. Speaking to You magazine ahead of her 40th birthday, she said: "I definitely want to have kids because I've been very inspired by the kind of mother my mom is. She did a beautiful thing with me."

Elisabeth then joked: "And then I'll give the child to my mom and she can raise it because she'd do it very well!"