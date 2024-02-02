Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter is her spitting image in this adorable picture

Kim Kardashian celebrated her youngest daughter Chicago's 6th birthday on January 15, 2024, and waited two weeks to share all the gorgeous pictures from inside - but it was worth the wait.

The young girl had a Brazt-themed bash with pink balloons and a heart-shaped cake, but fans couldn't help but notice how much Chicago was the spitting image of her mom.

"Chi Chi’s 6th Bratz birthday party," Kim captioned the carousel of pictures, which revealed Chicago rocked a white dress with pale-pink fur trimming around the wrists and hem, paired with bright pink metallic cowboy boots. With her heart-shaped face and big smile, Chicago looked just like her mother, with comments calling her "mommy’s whole twin," and suggesting that "she looks EXACTLY like young Kim".

Kim Kardashian sits with her daughter Chicago West

"Chi is so cute she’s literally you all over again," added another.

Kim is also mom to 10-year-old daughter North, and eight-year-old son Saint, both of whom take after their father, Kanye West, while Kim's youngest son Psalm, four also takes after his mom.

Kim Kardashian poses with her four kids at Chicago West's 6th birthday party

Chicago West poses amid her Bratz-themed 6th birthday party

North also took inspiration from the theme, rocking an oversized baby pink fur jacket, and pink sweatpants, while brothers Saint and Psalm kept it casual in black.

Chicago's outfit was reminiscent of the look she rocked for the 2023 Kardashian Christmas party, when she wore the same dress only with pale-blue fur detailing, and ice-blue cowboy boots.

Reality TV star Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021; it was finalized in November 2022. They reached an agreement on child support, with Kim receiving $200,000 monthly while they both agreed to joint custody and equal access to their children. Kanye is now married to Australian Bianca Censori, 28, who is an employee at Yeezy, his fashion company.

Their children have been raised on television, but Kim has never been afraid to share the realities of raising children including when her kids are brutally honest even though their mom is mega-famous.

A trailer for the new season of The Kardashians featured a moment with Kim in full makeup for her role in AHS: Delicate as she FaceTimed with seven year old Saint who gave his brutal review of her look, simply calling it "bad".

Famously outspoken North also gave her mom an unfiltered critique of her haute couture 2023 Met Gala outfit by Schiaparelli, announcing, "The pearls look fake" - much to the horror of the fashion house's creative directorDaniel Roseberry: "This is my worst nightmare."