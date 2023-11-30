Kim Kardashian is roasted by son Saint, 7, over 'bad' makeup

Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of her son's candid humor in the latest trailer for "The Kardashians" season finale.

Known for her role as Siobhan Corbyn in the 12th season of "American Horror Story," the 43-year-old business mogul and reality TV star showcased a glimpse of her experience on set and her family's reactions in the light-hearted teaser on Hulu's Instagram page.

The trailer captures a moment with Kim, in full dramatic makeup for her role in "AHS: Delicate," facetiming her seven-year-old son, Saint.

When she inquires about his thoughts on her look, Saint's unfiltered response is simply, "Bad." Seeking a second opinion, Kim turns to her four-year-old, Psalm, asking if he finds her makeup scary, but his answer is left a mystery until the episode airs.

Kim, in a confessional during the trailer, expresses her commitment to the role, saying, "This is not like some little cameo. This is like, a serious role I'm in." Despite her excitement, she admits feeling insecure about her acting abilities. See the video here.

Her involvement in the series stirred some controversy, with criticism coming from notable stars like Patti LuPone and Sharon Stone.

However, Kim's performance received a mix of reactions from the audience, with some praising her acting skills on social media platforms like Twitter.

The candid moments with her family extend beyond this instance. In a previous episode, Kim's daughter, North, aged 10, expressed her straightforward opinions on Kim's MET Gala pearl dress, designed by Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry.

Despite initial positive remarks, North's perspective shifted upon seeing the dress, leading to a critique about its appearance and authenticity.

In a bold assertion, North likened the high-fashion piece to a "ripped Hawaiian girl" dress, critiquing the pearls for appearing "fake" and the diamonds for "ruining" the look.

Her blunt observations were made in front of none other than Schiaparelli's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, who had designed the gown. Roseberry humorously noted that being critiqued by North was his "worst nightmare."

"I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it looks like from the Dollar Store," North added, holding nothing back.

Despite the mixed reviews, Kim is determined to grow her acting career. She is set to both produce and star in the upcoming comedy, "The 5th Wheel." Additionally, Kim lent her voice to the character of Delores in "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," which premiered in September.

Kim's dedication to her new venture is evident as she actively participates in every aspect of her upcoming project, "The 5th Wheel," which will be developed with writer Paula Bell. The project sparked a competitive battle among five studios, ultimately securing a deal with Netflix.

