Inside Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago's pink themed party - wait til you see her birthday cake!

It's an undisputed fact that the Kardashians know how to throw a party, and as a result every time their kids have a birthday, you can't help but envy the elaborate get-togethers they put on with amazing themes.

As Chicago West turned six, Kim made sure her daughter's birthday bash was no different. The mom of four threw an incredible party for her youngest daughter with a theme inspired by Bratz dolls.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim shows off the Bratz-themed bash

Kim gave fans an insight into the incredible bash on her Instagram story, where she shared photos and videos.

The SKIMS entrepreneur had transformed her house into a Bratz runway, with cardboard cutouts of Chicago as a Bratz doll dotted around the room in outfits. The six-year-old totally twinned one of the cut outs, as they both wore a pink long sleeved dress with fur cuffs and skirt. It seemed to mark out that Chicago has a passion for fashion, like the iconic dolls do.

Kim's with daughter Chicago

The cut outs lined up near a pink runway with an arch that had the birthday girl's name emblazoned in the iconic Bratz typography along the top.

The runway was surrounded by plush pink stools for guests to sit at and watch who went down the runway, and pink balloons flooded the room, with giant pink baubles in the background.

The birthday cake looked utterly decadent, as when you cut into the bright pink heart cake, a number of sprinkles poured out of the baked creation.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian gives a sneak peek inside birthday party for Chicago

It seemed Chi-Chi, as she's called by her family, was surrounded by her cousins as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream made a rare appearance as she sang happy birthday to the six-year-old.

Kim was sure to pay an adoring tribute to her six-year-old daughter, sharing photos of the two walking around 2023's Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party hand-in-hand.

Kim with her daughter Chicago - who turns six on January 15

The furry white and blue dress Chi-Chi wore that evening was a similar style the one she's seen in at her birthday - but rather noticeably it seemed to work in coordination with Kim's own furry snow queen dress, which was archival Thierry Mugler.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago

Kim wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!"

Lucy Shripton, Founder of The Sleep Nanny and parenting expert at The Baby Show recently spoke to HELLO! about Kim's parenting style, observing that: "While Kourtney is a self-confessed 'gentle' parent, Kim recently highlighted the importance of 'tough love.' When she recently discussed her issues around bedtime, she showed that she is a proactive parent, dealing with the good and the harder sides. A bit of tough love for children as privileged as the Kardashians can be a good thing so they don’t grow up expecting the world."

"The fact that Kim is so candid and honest about the joys and chaotic side of parenting makes her more relatable for her fanbase but also helps her kids to understand her more, encouraging them to be better behaved."