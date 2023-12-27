Kim Kardashian sends fans wild over youngest lookalike daughter Chicago West, 5, in latest family photos

Kim Kardashian recently set the internet abuzz with new photos from her family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, featuring her four children.

Her latest Instagram post, a slideshow of snapshots with North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, drew attention to the remarkable resemblance between Kim and her youngest daughter, Chicago.

Enthusiastic followers commented, "Chicago is literally your mini you!" and "Chi is your twin, she is beautiful." Another foresaw a bright future for Chicago, predicting she will become the 'that girl' of her generation.

Amidst the admiration for Chicago's resemblance to her mother, Kim's sister Khloé chimed in, praising all the children: "All of the babies are serving!!!!! Wow wow wow." North also garnered attention for her fashion choice, donning her father's custom Balmain denim jacket from the 2016 Met Gala.

The resemblance between Kim and Chicago became a topic of interest last month when Kim shared a series of photos on Instagram. In these images, Chicago was seen enjoying a bowl of ramen, dressed in a purple unicorn onesie with her naturally curly hair peeking out.

Fans were quick to note the similarities between mother and daughter. In the comments, one fan exclaimed, "Your twin," accompanied by heart-eyed emojis. Another echoed this sentiment, saying, "Your twin chi chi." Others commented, "Chi is the one who most resembles u," and "Naturally beautiful like her mother!"

The Kardashian family's life has seen significant developments, particularly regarding Kim's marital status.

She filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and it was finalized in November 2022. They reached an agreement on child support, with Kim receiving $200,000 monthly, and agreed to joint custody and equal access to their children.

Following the divorce settlement, Kanye married Australian architect Bianca Censori, 28, an employee at Yeezy.

This marriage came as a surprise to fans, who were unaware of his relationship with Bianca, following his previous links to various personalities, including actress Julia Fox and models Chaney Jones and Juliana Nalu. Kanye spent Christmas Day with Bianca, North, Saint, and Psalm at a Lakers game.

The night before, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash in Calabasas, California, saw the attendance of the children.

The event, a grand affair, was graced by celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, among other A-listers.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters embraced the festive spirit, continuing a family tradition that dates back to 1978.

The only exception was in 2020, when the event was canceled due to rising Covid-19 cases. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," Khloé tweeted at the time. The 2021 celebration was scaled down due to the Omicron variant, but 2022 saw the return of the lavish party in full force.

Last year, Kourtney hosted the event, transforming her home with a red-themed décor featuring Christmas trees, balloons, and lights. The bash was a spectacle of festive joy, complete with a ball pit, balloon animals, and a Santa Claus appearance.

Guests were treated to an array of sweets, including donuts, chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel apples, gingerbread cookies, candy canes, and a special cart of See's Candies, whimsically rebranded as KardashSEE'sian Kandies.

