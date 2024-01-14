Kim Kardashian shares emotional family photo featuring Kourtney Kardashian - fans send supportive comments

Kim Kardashian went on a trip down memory lane on Saturday as she took a look through the family photo albums.

The Skims founder was feeling incredibly nostalgic as she shared an adorable photo featuring herself and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian as little girls, posing in matching polka dot dresses, posing with their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The image no doubt brought back a lot of emotional memories for Kim, who was incredibly close to her dad. Fans were quick to comment on the post after Kim shared it on Instagram, with many sending heartfelt messages.

VIDEO: The Kardashians in 60 seconds - all you need to know

"The loss of a dad never goes away," one fan wrote, alongside a love heart emoji. "Your dad would be so proud," another commented, while a third added: "The greatest memories are with you forever Kim."

Robert passed away suddenly on September 30 2003, aged just 59. The lawyer was the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and was married to Kris Jenner between 1978-1991.

He tragically passed away after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer two months before his death.

Robert gained a lot of media attention during the trial of OJ Simpson, acting on his defence team while he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Rob Goldman.

Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away in 2003

The Kardashians often talk about the memories they have of Robert, and back in 2020, Kim received a hologram of her late dad as a gift for her 40th birthday from then-husband Kanye West.

While Kim is clearly missing her dad this month, the reality star is also focusing on the happy moments her family have to look forward to.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kim and Kourtney often dressed in matching outfits as little girls

On Friday, she shared a sweet picture of herself with her five-year-old daughter Chicago, as she counted down the days until her little girl's sixth birthday.

"It's someone's birthday soon," she wrote alongside the image. Chicago turns six on January 15, and in true Kardashian style, she will no doubt be celebrated with a themed party.

Kim Kardashian with her four children

The Kardashians certainly know how to throw a party, and all of Kris' grandchildren are treated to themed birthday celebrations every year, usually with the help of their go-to party planner, Mindy Weiss.

Along with Chicago, Kim is also mom to children North, ten, Saint, eight, and Psalm, four, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Kim and Kanye divorced in 2021 and while it made headlines,he protective mom has been careful to ensure that their children are protected from it all.

Kim with her daughter Chicago - who turns six on January 15

She recently told GQ: "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

The beauty mogul continued: "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.