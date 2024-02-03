Louise Redknapp looks so loved up in photos from romantic ski trip with rarely-seen boyfriend Drew

Louise Redknapp couldn't be more loved up with her boyfriend Drew if she tried. On Saturday the mother-of-two shared a slew of snaps from their lavish skiing holiday.

Taking to her Instagram account the pop star was beaming alongside her beau as they hit the slopes. The featured snap saw Louise donning an ultra-glamorous shaggy fur jacket in a chic cream hue as she stood next to Drew who was wrapped up in a khaki puffer jacket.

Louise and Drew jetted off for a winter break

"All the gear and no idea," penned the singer alongside several skiing emojis. A second snap saw the couple cosy up again for a snap on the slopes this time donning their ski-wear.

Louise opted for a cosy black and white knitted hat which allowed her honey-hued tresses to cascade underneath, onto her brilliant white ski jacket. Her deep red nails were at the front of the shot with her hand wrapped around her loving boyfriend's arm.

Louise and Drew went public with their relationship in September

One shot showed Louise donning a stylish red roll-neck jumper and packing on the PDA with Drew. The star beamed into her partner whilst affectionately touching his nose. Meanwhile, Drew's arms surrounded his beloved.

Other snaps revealed more details of their idyllic trip abroad, including a glimpse of their delicious meals, a cosy firepit and even a video of the duo in action on the slopes.

Louise and Drew looked so loved up

Louise and Drew went 'Instagram official' with their relationship in November last year after Louise went public with their romance in September.

Whilst Louise is yet to share many details about her love, he is reportedly a CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly contestant was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

The former couple share two boys, Charley, 19, and 14-year-old Beau. Jamie, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to son Raphael whom he shares with his wife, Frida. Jamie is also stepfather to Frida's four children whom she shares with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie