Louise Redknapp wows in festive snapshots with rarely seen boyfriend Drew and lookalike son Charley

Louise Redknapp looked nothing short of fabulous on Christmas Day as she celebrated in style alongside her beau, Drew Michael and her lookalike teen son, Charley.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the mother-of-two, 49, shared a joyous throwback image of herself from the big day looking flawless in a black-and-white striped mohair jumper.

© Instagram Louise spent the Christmas period with her boyfriend Drew

The 'Angel of Mine' hitmaker appeared ageless in the snapshot with her caramel blonde locks flowing freely around her shoulders. She highlighted her features with warm eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and a bright pink lipstick.

Louise could be seen standing up with her arms wrapped lovingly around her boyfriend Drew, who she went public with earlier this year, and her 19-year-old son Charley whom she shares with her ex, Jamie Redknapp.

Sharing a glimpse inside her recent festivities, Louise sweetly captioned her update: "A lovely Christmas Day".

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories, the music maven uploaded an image of what appeared to be a steaming mug of hot chocolate laden with giant marshmallows - the ultimate crowd pleaser when the mercury starts to drop.

© Instagram The songstress paused for a quick selfie with her two sons

She also posted an image of herself enjoying a bonding moment with sons Charley and Beau as they stepped out for an evening stroll in the faint glimmer of the outdoor Christmas lights.

© Instagram Louise shares Charley and Beau with her ex, Jamie Redknapp

In her caption, she quipped: "Note to self… Never leave @charleyredknapp in charge of taking the family photo! [laughing face emoji] [love] my boys".

Louise made her relationship with boyfriend Drew 'Instagram official' back in November after going public with her romance in September.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael are Instagram official

While not much is known about Louise's new flame, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

Despite her split from Jamie, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 14-year-old Beau. Jamie, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to son Raphael whom he shares with his wife, Frida.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares video of son Beau

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... It's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

Louise also gushed about her new romance on Loose Women, revealing how chuffed she is to find someone who makes her so content. When asked about Drew, the singer simply shared: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."