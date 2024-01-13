Louise Redknapp wows in low-rise jeans for incredible throwback photo

Louise Redknapp surprised fans as she shared a throwback photo from her early solo music career on Friday - and the star looked gorgeous in a fitted sleeveless top and a pair of low-rise denim jeans.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Louise, 49, shared the snapshot taken from her A Kiss From Heaven song promotion back in 1996. The photo showed the singer looking youthful in her low-slung jeans that gave a glimpse of her toned abs, along with her 90s-style choppy layered hair and smokey eye makeup.

The mother-of-two captioned the post: "A little flashback Friday…who remembers having these posters back in the 90s?"

Fans were quick to comment on the nostalgic post, with one writing: "Yes! I miss those days when you would pick up a copy of Smash Hits, TV Hits, etc to get the posters. The 90s were the best."

© Shutterstock Louise Redknapp in 1998

Another added: "Tune! I had this poster on my wall." While a third penned: "This is a beautiful picture of you!"

The throwback snap was taken two years before the star tied the knot with her now ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The pair were married for 19 years and had two children together, Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, before separating in 2017.

© Getty The former couple split in 2017

Louise has since moved on with her businessman boyfriend Drew Michael, and the pair went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Two months later in November, the I Wanna Be The Only One singer went Instagram official with her new beau, sharing a photo of the two of them posing at dinner alongside Louise's eldest son Charlie.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp introduced her partner Drew to her eldest son Charley

Fans flooded the post with messages in support of her new romance, with one writing: "The upgrade we all needed to see [hot flame emoji]." Another joked: "I think this is what we call a hard launch."