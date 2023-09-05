Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares rare update on his wedding to Gemma Atkinson

The pro dancer and the former Hollyoaks actress share two children together

Gorka Marquez has shared a rare update with regards to tying the knot with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson.

Over on his Instagram Stories, the professional Strictly Come Dancing star took part in an impromptu Q&A session which saw his followers submit an array of personal questions.

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

When asked: "Are you going to marry Gemma?" Gorka quipped in response: "If I'm lucky enough…@glouiseatkinson."

The lovebirds, who are proud parents to Mia, four, and baby Thiago, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka share two children together

Since their engagement, the duo have hinted at their future wedding plans. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, the former Hollyoaks actress, 38, revealed that the smitten couple are hoping to have a "small" ceremony before hosting a "big party" later in 2023.

Opening up about the "stress" of wedding planning, she continued: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do.

"Half the time we say we should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down."

© Instagram Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day

Musing on her desire to steer away from anything "massive" or "glitzy," the mother-of-two went on to say: "I'm the most chilled bride I think because as long as it's just close family and friends there really we wouldn't want anything big.

"We know we don't want a massive glitzy occasion, just something nice, with the people there who we want there and chilled really."

While Gorka has now fully re-immersed himself in the Strictly experience, the couple have been wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of their son, Thiago, whom they welcomed into the world back in July.

© Instagram Gemma welcomed Thiago in July

Sharing news of his arrival, Gemma was quick to post a precious image of her tiny tot over on Instagram. Little Thiago was pictured sleeping in a Moses basket wearing a navy sleepsuit and wrapped in a polka-dot blanket. Adorable!

In her caption, Gemma proudly shared: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

Take a look at Mia bonding with her brother in the video below...

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia's love for brother Thiago will melt your heart

She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma and Gorka first met back in 2017 during their time together on Strictly Come Dancing. The actress appeared as a celebrity contestant on the hit BBC show and although she was paired with Aljaz Škorjanec, she and Gorka formed a connection and began dating soon after.

© Instagram Gemma with her partner Gorka and their daughter Mia

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, Gorka shared a sneak peek inside their early relationship. "When we were on tour, that's when we started spending a lot of time together. We both love training, going for brunch, so that's how everything started."