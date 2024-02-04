Matt Baker is so 'proud' of wife Nicola as they celebrate major change

Matt Baker has been having an exhilarating year so far. After welcoming a new furry family member just last month, the presenter and his wife enjoyed an incredibly special day out.

As you can see in the video below, Matt and Nicola, who have been married for 20 years, had an exciting reason to celebrate…

the father-of-two shared his pride in his other half as he captioned the video, which he posted to Instagram. He captioned the clip: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team.

Nicola’s book - Finding Hope - is available to pre order now and out on 29th February. #books #booklover #author #proud."

Releasing children's book Finding Hope marks a major change for Nicola, who used to be a physiotherapist. The busy mum also works hard behind-the-scenes at the family's farm in County Durham.

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need fundraising challenge.

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change. In a caption accompanying the video, the busy dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment. Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge…

"I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!

"Please get behind this year's appeal in any way you can - from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers, as I've witnessed firsthand, it's remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together [yellow heart emoji] #thankyou."

The Countryfile co-host's followers were quick to comment that they thought it was a "shame" the annual event was no longer going ahead. Matt's wife though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

Nicola penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need and stopping at each of their home towns along the way.