Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany responds to fan backlash over her 'high horse' attitude

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes has taken a not-so-subtle swipe at fans who accused her of having a "high horse" attitude toward a stadium employee in Baltimore on Sunday.

A video of the 28-year-old went viral this week after she was caught on camera asking an employee at the M&T Bank Stadium where she was supposed to be going after leaving the field.

© Instagram Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has been accused of having a 'high horse' attitude

In the clip, Brittany can be seen kissing her husband before turning to the employee and asking him: "Where are we going from here?"

However, it wasn't what she said that had fans calling her out. Instead, many took umbrage at her for spinning her finger in a circular motion as she spoke to the unknown man.

"Mahomes' wife needs to get off her high horse," commented one viewer. A second said: "She is too much... So extra."

A third added: "It' the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me."

Brittany now appears to have responded to the backlash by sharing a quote on her Instagram Story, which reads: "I take rumors as a compliment."

It added: "The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered."

© TikTok Fans didn't like Brittany twirling her finger at the employee

There were some though who defended the Kansas City Chiefs QB's wife. "Not a Mahomes celebrity fan, but wife did nothing rude in the video. She simply asked a question. Much ado about nothing," one wrote.

Another said: "Honest question can someone explain to me how brittany twirling her finger at an employee rude? I mean she's not snapping her fingers".

© Instagram Brittany shared this telling quote in response to her recent negative press

Brittany's post could also have been a response to a video shared on TikTok in November, which claimed the former athlete failed to tip any staff at 1 Hotel West Hollywood during her stay.

According to TikTok user Jessica O'Connor – who claimed she worked at the hotel – not only did Brittany not tip on a $130 bill, but she didn't tip any member of staff throughout her week stay.

"I was a server, barista, bartender. I did every position," she said in the video, which has been viewed over 1 million times.

© Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Brittany has come under fire from social media users

"I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. She was there with her whole posse. Patrick was not there. I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130. $0 tip."

She continued: "They were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff. Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant.

"As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, 'OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and they’re going to remember this.'"

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are parents to two children

She concluded: "I only judge people based off of their character, and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. Let's just say, character assessed."

Despite the negative claims about Brittany's character, one person who has quickly grown close to her is Taylor Swift following her relationship with Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Brittany have become close friends

The duo is often spotted together laughing and embracing while watching their respective partners on the field. It's not just at the games that the two appear close.

Brittany has also joined Taylor and her A-List friends for dinner. In September 2023, they were photographed arriving for a meal with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Ryan Reynolds, in New York City the night before a Chiefs game at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

