Emma Willis takes part in exciting new project for important cause

Emma Willis is one of many celebrities who have shown their support for Red Nose Day by sporting brand new t-shirts and sweatshirts from TK Maxx in partnership with Comic Relief.

Emma joined various famous faces, including Jonathan Bailey, Layton Williams, Naomie Harris, Peter Capaldi, Sophie Habboo and Twiggy, in wearing the new range, with designs featuring iconic Aardman characters from Wallace & Gromit to Shaun the Sheep.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William appeared in a special film for Comic Relief 2023

Anita Rani, Ashley Roberts, Bimini Bon Boulash, David Gandy, Ellie Goldstein, Hayley Atwell, Jamie Laing, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Jimmy Carr also sported the designs for this year's campaign, with money raised helping Comic Relief tackle some of the urgent problems facing children and young people globally, including poverty, conflict and climate change.

It's not just t-shirts and sweatshirts available in the collection, aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys, pouches and mugs are also available in store at TK Maxx and online at www.tkmaxx.com.

Emma Willis showed her support for Comic Relief

For those who don't know, Comic Relief funds organisations in the UK and around the world that support children and young people affected by conflict and climate change.

Deborah Dolce, Group Marketing & Corporate Responsibility Director at TK Maxx said: "We're delighted to be, once more, joining our long-standing friends at Comic Relief in support of Red Nose Day 2024. This year's fashion and homeware range brings to life the brilliant world of Aardman, with iconic characters such as Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep featuring in the stylish designs. With the incredible help and generosity of our customers, we're proud to have raised over £31.5 million for Comic Relief so far. We can't wait to see how our customers get involved once more and have a laugh for a cracking cause."

Peter Capaldi also took part

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, added: "Once again our fantastic partner, TK Maxx, has pulled out all the stops to create the most wonderful T-shirt and sweatshirt range for Red Nose Day. It's exciting to see true pop culture icons from the much-loved Aardman family feature across this year's designs – it's a beautiful collection guaranteed to raise smiles as well as all important funds to help change lives in the UK and around the world. Huge thank you to TK Maxx and everyone who is able to support us - we hope you wear the new range with pride knowing the huge difference you are making."

Jonathan Bailey posed in a Comic Relief t-shirt

Nick Park, the creator of Wallace & Gromit, said of the collaboration: "It was such an honour to be asked by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud to lend our characters to the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign, a lovely request that I couldn't turn down, and the rest of the studio couldn’t resist. It has been a joy to create new artwork and animation for the campaign, working with the talented TJX team has been a great experience for us all at Aardman. I'm really proud of the range of products and hope they bring a smile."

Red Nose Day takes places on Friday 15th March, 2024. To find out how you can get involved, visit comicrelief.com/rednoseday.

Emma Willis is supporting Red Nose Day by wearing an exclusive t-shirt from the incredible collection of chari-tees, featuring cracking designs from Aardman, available at TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com from February 2024 to raise money for Comic Relief. Comic Relief is a registered charity in England & Wales (326568) & Scotland (SC039730).