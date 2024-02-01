Emma Willis shows off incredible legs in daring thigh-high boots for date night with 'besotted' husband Matt

Love was in the air on Wednesday night when Emma Willis looked sensational as she stepped out alongside her husband, Matt Willis, Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party.

The former Big Brother host, 47, slipped into a pair of glossy-black thigh-high boots and a chic black blazer dress for the evening. Meanwhile, Matt matched his adoring wife opting for a black suit with no shirt underneath.

© Dave Benett Emma looked incredible

It wasn't just Emma's outfit that stole the show, as usual, her glam was on point. Her iconic raven bob was swept back into a chic updo. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of subtle charcoal eyeshadow, fluttery mascara, and nude lipstick.

During the evening, the pair couldn't have been more loved up. A source told HELLO: "Emma and Matt were totally besotted with one another, they were holding hands and sharing sweet little moments together.

© Mike Marsland The couple were so loved

"At one point, they looked fully engrossed in conversation with only each other. Matt, ever the gentleman, headed off to collect his wife's coat and belongings before stepping out from the party but not before sharing a kiss goodbye to friend Alex Jones."

Other celebrities who attended the lavish event include Emily Atack - who was positively glowing with her blossoming baby bump - newly-engaged Ed Westwick and his fiancé Amy Jackson, and Katherine Ryan among many other big names.

Emma and Matt share three children

Emma and Matt met in 2004, when the former popstar released his second studio album with Busted, and Emma was a presenter at MTV. Four years later they tied the knot and they are now the doting parents to four beautiful children, Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, seven.

The family-of-five live in a £1.7million home in Hertfordshire and whilst the celebrity parents only share occasional photos of their children facing away from the camera, the pair do occasionally share updates for fans on social media from their life at home.

The stunning property is a haven of fun for the youngsters and is complete with a lavish, open-plan kitchen, hardwood floors, and cosy family living room. The home also features the most beautiful cream piano which no doubt musician Matt makes full use of.