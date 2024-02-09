Khloe Kardashian's son is so tall as 19-month-old takes after 6ft 9 dad in new photos

With a basketball player as his dad, height was always going to be on Khloe Kardashian's son's side.

Tatum stood tall in his mom's latest Instagram post and stunned fans with how much he's grown - and he's not even two.

The adorable little boy - who Khloe shares with her ex, 6ft 9 Tristan Thompson - stood on his mom's knee and peered down adoringly at her face.

She captioned the rare images of them together: "Me and my baby," and fans commented on Tatum's "growth spurt" and called him "beautiful" and "the cutest" as they marvelled at where the time goes.

Khloe shares both Tatum and his sister True, five, with the pro-baller.

She adores motherhood and wants her children to have a close relationship with their cousins too.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, she was asked how often they see her famous siblings's children and she confessed: "Pretty much daily."

She then added: "They are all so lucky to have each other. It's an incredible blessing. They are all more like brothers and sisters than cousins. I love that they will always have each other."

© Getty Khloe shares her son with pro-baller Tristan

While Tatum looks a lot like his dad, fans also can't get over his resemblance to Khloe's brother, Rob Kardashian - and she agrees.

Khloe recently remarked that her son was her brother's "twin" and comments on her latest photo had her social media followers saying the same thing.

The brother-sister duo have an incredible sibling bond and Rob's daughter, Dream, spends a lot of time with her aunt KiKi.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Khloe and Kim pictured with their kids

Khloe often shares sweet photos of Dream, seven, hanging out with her and her children, and includes her in all of their family activities.

She previously referred to Dream as "one of my babies" as she gushed about her young niece, who Rob shares with his ex, Blac Chyna.

© Instagram Khloe and her brother Rob are extremely close

During an episode of The Kardashians, Khloe said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

