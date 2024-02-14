Kourtney Kardashian reflects on romantic trip with husband Travis Barker, which leaves fans wondering whether they've said too much

As if Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker couldn't be more loved up, the couple reflected on a romantic trip they took in 2023 where they believe their son Rocky was conceived.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos from their couple's trip to Utah, one year on, which saw them on a remote desert retreat. She captioned the photo: "One year ago today" with a heart emoji.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney stuns in a red bikini

The carousel of photos saw the couple in the desert, with Kourtney donning a skimpy dark red bikini as she posed on the rocky canyon in black boots and a long coat over the top. She grinned as she posed, crossing her legs.

The couple enjoyed the hot tub together in an intimate moment at the rustic desert retreat. They also cosied up by the fireplace and took in the amazing views as it started to snow.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Travis in the hot tub

As Kourtney shared the sneak peek of the romantic getaway, Travis revealed that they believe this was where their son was conceived. He wrote: "We made baby Rocky" with a heart emoji.

Kourtney replied: "making an angel".

© @kourtneykardash Instagram The cosy fireplace

Fans had mixed feelings about finding out exactly where Kourtney and Travis had conceived their first child together. While some fans thought it was a really cute detail from the trip, other people thought it was too much information.

"Such a special place and a magical area", one person wrote. "Definitely a great place to create a being. We have a small animal rescue/sanctuary just a few minutes from this location."

© @kourtneykardash Instagram It started to snow

Meanwhile another person added: "bruh we did not want to know that" with a crying emoji, with a third person chiming in: "bring back secrecy".

While Kourtney and Travis have shared photos of their newborn, fans still have yet to see Rocky's face. One person commented: "Congrats on little Rocky cannot wait to see a pic of his cute little face my son was born the week after Rocky such a blessing".

The couple have spent the last couple of weeks in Australia, accompanied by Penelope, Reign and Rocky while Travis continues his blink-182 tour. The rest of the kids - Landon, Alabama, Atiana and Mason, have remained back home in the States.