Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are preparing for son Rocky’s future in the most adorable and unexpected way

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been parents to their son Rocky 13 for three months now, and already they have started collecting things for when he is older.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed the adorably on-brand item he's collecting for his son. Something that will really make Rocky feel connected to his rockstar dad. No, not drumsticks, but vintage t-shirts with different rock bands on them. He took to Instagram to show the items that he was collecting, sharing them on his story.

© @travisbarker Instagram story Travis shares his son's t-shirt collection

The adorable mini t-shirts included one with Ozzy Osbourne and another with Led Zeppelin's logo.

He captioned the photo: "Rocky's vintage collection!!", tagging @thethriftlord, a vintage clothes outlet in Los Angeles who created custom tailored baby tees for the blessed boy. Shop owner Terren Urlacher shared additional photos of the vintage t-shirts, including one of the Ozzy Osbourne album Diary of a Madman.

As one of the most revered drummers in American music, Travis has made it clear his passion for music, as he even continued to practise drumming while supporting his wife Kourtney at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He's shown it's a way of bonding with his baby, as he drummed to the baby's heartbeat on the monitor.

In buying these t-shirts for his son, Travis has shown his hopes to bond with his son through music.

After getting married in 2022 and having their first child together last year, the couple have done their best to make the move as a blended family seamless, as they respectively have their own children. Kourtney shares Reign, Mason and Penelope with ex-Scott Disick while Travis shares Landon and Alabama with ex-Shanna Moakler, and remains a father figure to his former stepdaughter Atiana.

Kourtney Kardashian pictured with Travis Barker, Alabama and Atiana, on vacation in Italy

The couple gave an insight into their nursery setup for Rocky, showing he was sleeping in their master bedroom as they transformed one side of the room into a nursery for their newborn with a gorgeous crib with wooden panels as well as a changing station.

Closer to the couple's bed, they had laid down an animal print blanket for the baby with a wooden mobile dangling over the top on a big creamy rug.

In the TikTok clip, Travis could be seen messing around throwing diapers into the trash can, filmed by his daughter Alabama, while Kourtney was with Rocky in the corner.

WATCH: Travis Barker gives a glimpse of family life with Kourtney Kardashian

Fans overwhelmingly responded to the video by commenting just how happy Kourtney seemed, commenting: "I love how you and your kids make Kourtney’s life look so normal now! She’s definitely not a Kardashian any more! We love Mrs. Barker".