Kourtney Kardashian's family Valentine's post leaves fans wondering the same thing about baby Rocky

Love is in the air for Kourtney Kardashian, as she gave fans an insight into how she's spending Valentine's with her husband Travis Barker, and their blended family.

The Lemme entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the love with fans and posted several photos of how the family will be spending Valentine's this year, with some delightful looking red and white cakes with the name of each family member on top. The perfectly iced cakes displayed the names of Penelope, Mason, Landon, Atiana, Alabama, and Reign.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram 'Where's baby Rocky?'

But fans particularly noticed one name was missing: Where was baby Rocky's cake?

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney clearly loves Valentine's Day

"No cake for Rocky now?" One fan wrote, while another asked: "Where’s the baby's cake?"

A third fan asked: "Does Rocky have a little mini cake"?, adding: "love your love and blended fam. Also got my debloat today. Thank you @lemme - everything else has been FAB".

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Matcha lattes

While many fans asked the 44-year-old why she hadn't organized a cake for her youngest son, a couple of people had some reasonable suggestions as to why.

"Yall babies can't eat cake that soon", one person wrote, referring to the fact that baby Rocky is three months old and doesn't yet consume solids.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney and Travis match

Another fan pointed out that the cakes looked an awful lot like the baked goods she organized for the family last year.

"Why post cakes from last year?" they asked.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Heartshaped waffles

Last year, to celebrate her first Valentine's Day with the Blink-182 drummer and their newly blended family, Kourtney shared a photo of the same cakes that she'd had made for their kids.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney enjoys some fruit

The remaining photos from Kourtney's carousel seemed to suggest that she'd got into the spirit of Valentine's, with fluffy red heels over light pink net socks. Another photo saw her and Travis wearing matching red hoodies and pants as they drank red wine in front of an idyllic countryside view.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney gets some loved up nails

The new mom also enjoyed a plate of berries and apple slices accompanied by a vase of roses, some thick and indulgent hot chocolates topped with whipped cream by candlelight, some waffles, and some matcha lattes.

It looks like Kourtney and Travis will be spending this Valentine's Day Down Under as he starts the Australian leg of Blink-182's latest tour. They've been joined by Reign, Penelope, and Rocky while Landon, Alabama, Atiana, and Mason seem to be back in the the States.