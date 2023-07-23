Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are incredibly alike! The 21-year-old model took to Instagram over the weekend to share some throwback modelling photos that had been professionally taken, and fans were quick to point out the similarities between Audrey and her famous mom.

Audrey looked stylish dressed in a pink sequin dress, styling her hair in waves and rocking bright pink eyeshadow. In the caption, she revealed the pictures had been taken two years ago, and was shocked about just how fast time had flown.

"Nearly 2 years ago (what?!?) with @thealexandraarnold & @palefacearielle," she wrote. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Just like your beautiful mom!" while another wrote: "Beautiful, looking just like your mom." A third added: "You look like your mama, very beautiful."

Audrey is an aspiring model and musician, and has been teasing new music over the last few months too.

On top of this, she is also studying at college in New York City, balancing her passions and studies with enjoying life in the Big Apple.

She grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, but has been enjoying her new life in NYC a lot, especially as her older sister Gracie, 26, lives nearby.

Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star and has had a lot of success in the past year making a name for herself in the notoriously competitive industry.

Audrey recently posing alongside a photo of her country singer mom

The siblings also have middle sister Maggie, 24, who graduated from Stanford University several years ago. While she doesn't live in NYC like her sisters, Maggie often comes to visit.

The family are incredibly close and supportive of each other. They also like to have a lot of fun together.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three grown-up daughters

Back in May, Faith shared a rare home video from inside their house in Nashville, showing them all sitting around the table in the dining room, dressed up as characters from The Great.

Gracie well and truly stole the show as she got into character, while Audrey looked stylish dressed in her mom's old dress that she had worn at the CMAs in 2017.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with their three daughters

In the footage, she was seen running away as her sister Gracie chased her with cake. Faith explained in the caption: "Audrey is wearing the red dress I wore when Tim and I performed The Rest of Our Life on the CMAs in 2017, so that’s why she didn’t want any cake to get on the dress."

The famous family are incredibly close

When Audrey made her parents empty nesters last year, Tim opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in a rare interview with People.

He said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

© Photo: Getty Images Audrey McGraw is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

