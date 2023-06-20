Tim McGraw's model daughter Audrey looks like a mermaid in mesmerizing beach photo

Tim McGraw shares three daughters with wife Faith Hill, and they are becoming stars in their own right.

The couple's youngest, Audrey, 21, is a model and singer, all while juggling her studies in New York City.

The talented star is currently on a picturesque beach vacation, and has been sharing photos on social media - much to the envy of her fans.

Most recently, Audrey shared a beautiful candid black-and-white photo of her wearing a floaty summer dress while perched by the shore on the beach. Audrey has been living her best life in NYC since last year, when she moved to the Big Apple to commence her studies.

Tim previously opened up about how quiet the family home was after his oldest two children, Gracie - now 26, and Maggie - now 24 - left home, admitting that it was incredibly quiet.

Audrey McGraw looked stunning in a beach photo

Now with Audrey gone, the couple are official empty nesters, but they make sure to meet up with their daughters regularly and are as close as ever.

Back in 2021, Tim told People: "I miss the afternoons because Faith would always make sure something was cooking when they would come home from school."

© Getty Tim McGraw and his youngest daughter Audrey

He added: "I miss them coming in and smelling what mom's cooking and being excited about having dinner. I miss the energy around. There were times when we had 15 teenage girls in our house talking about boys and life and everything going on.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters

"We're still a really close family; we talk all the time. But it's difficult when your kids leave. All of a sudden they don't need you as much anymore. And I think it's probably more difficult for Mom."

Faith - a popular country star - made the decision when her daughters were younger to put parenting before her career.

Talking to the publication, the star said: "It's the thing I've spent the better part of the last 10, 15 years doing. I'm not going to lie — it's very hard to let go. Our job is to give them roots and wings. Sometimes that's an easier thing to say than others."

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters are incredibly close

Audrey isn't the only McGraw sibling to live in New York City. Her big sister Gracie also resides there, and is making big waves in the entertainment industry as a Broadway star.

Middle sister Maggie prefers to keep a lower profile, and her current location is unknown, although she is also living away from home, having graduated from Stanford University in 2021.

Audrey McGraw with her mom Faith

At the time, proud dad Tim paid tribute to his middle daughter on social media, alongside a headshot of Maggie. He wrote: "We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May.

She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!" He continued: "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place." He added: "Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop."

