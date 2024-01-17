Gorka Marquez's baby Thiago is dad's double in heart-melting new photo

Gorka Marquez is currently busy splitting his time between England and Spain, as he takes on an exciting new Strictly role, so he's clearly keen to make the most of time with his family.

On Wednesday, the dancer shared the cutest photo of his baby son, Thiago, six months, who he shares with fiancée Gemma Atkinson, and his fans will no doubt have been delighted.

The star took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a sweet snapshot that showed his little boy lying on the carpet looking off to one side with a thoughtful expression.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of baby Thiago

Thiago definitely looks like his sister, Mia, four, but the resemblance with his dad was also clear to see. The tiny tot must have been taking a break from trying to crawl because, as mum Gemma recently revealed, the little boy is in the early stages of gaining his independence!

On Instagram, she shared a clip that showed he is in the early stages of learning to crawl, although he's finding the process frustrating. In the video, the little boy attempted to move closer to his mum before becoming visibly upset. "He gets so frustrated, bless him. It is frustrating isn't it pal," Gemma said, comforting her son.

© Instagram Gorka dotes on his baby son

According to the NHS, most babies typically start crawling at around 7 to 10 months, so it won't be long until Thiago's on the move!

Back in the summer, Gemma confirmed her son's arrival on social media, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Proud mum Gemma with her children

When Gorka, 33, went on to shared a delightful carousel of family photos on Instagram, including a selfie of himself and Thiago, fans loved it and rushed to brand Thiago Mia's "double". "He is the absolute double of Mia," chimed one, while another commented, "Looks so much like Mia".

A third remarked: "Thiago is gorgeous like his dad, he has his mum's eyes, and is Mia's double". Back in September, Gemma exclusively opened up to HELLO! about becoming a mum for the second time, sharing her joy.

"Oh, I'm loving it. It's just going so fast. I always think if you could bottle it up and sell it, that would be the key to everyone's happiness – that time at home with you and your baby and the family," she said. "It's obviously chaotic and you're tired at the same time but it's so wonderful as well, you don't want it to end."

© Instagram The dancer loves being a dad

Asked how Mia's adapted to being a big sister, Gemma gushed: "She's like a mother hen; she's obsessed with him. She mucks in helping with the nappies and helps me get him dressed, which sometimes results in it taking a little bit longer than if I'm doing it on my own, but I just love the fact that she's so into him."