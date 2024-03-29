Fans struggle to recognize Kim Kardashian's rarely-seen son Psalm in latest video

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm made a rare appearance on camera with his sister Chicago and cousin True, but fans almost couldn't recognize the four-year-old.

The young Kardashians were dancing to North West's latest song with dad Kanye, "Miss Westie". Chicago, six, and True, five, danced in the background wearing patterned pyjamas, with the former putting her hands together in prayer as she sang. Meanwhile, Psalm nodded his heads while he made his moves, wearing a black hoodie.

Fans couldn't help but remark on the rare appearance of Kim's youngest son, as they marveled at how he'd grown.

"I had to make an educated guess about Psalm", one person wrote, as another added: "that’s Psalm!? Wow!"

A third added that they didn't recognize the little one "because when did the baby grow up"? With a fourth person commenting: "STOP! When did Psalm get so biggggg OMG the cuteness I can’t".

Kim Kardashian poses with her four kids at Chicago West's 6th birthday party included rarely-seen Psalm

The general sentiment seemed to be summed up by one fan in particular: "Is that Psalm??? OMG !! If that's him then he has grown so fast!!"

Of all Kim's four kids, Psalm "looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad", the 43-year-old mom said.

Back in 2019, before her youngest son's birth, Kim visited a blind medium in Bali, where she was told that she would welcome another son who was "going to be my father reincarnated".

Kim explained: "She had no idea, no one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

The plot thickened when not long after Psalm's arrival, a woman approached his nurse and said: "Is this your son?" before adding, "I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnate", Kim told E!

It seems that even if Psalm isn't Robert reincarnated, he shares tributes with the late Kardashian.

"He’s left-handed, like my dad," Kim explained. "So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. I want to believe it!"