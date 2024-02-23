Carrie Johnson reveals romantic details of cocktail-fuelled 'date night'

Carrie Johnson seldom fails to delight followers with sweet updates alongside her three young children but on Thursday night, she swapped her usual countryside snaps to document her romantic date night.

The 35-year-old appeared to step out with her husband, Boris Johnson - and they looked like they had a fantastic time! Carrie kicked off the updates with a dazzling selfie from inside their stunning £3.8 million home, Brightwell Manor, before 5pm hit and she started on the Spicy Margaritas.

Carrie shared a quick selfie before heading out with her beau

"I'm a big spicy margs gal, so am very excited to try these. Is 5pm too early!?" the mother-of-three penned alongside two premixed bottles of 'margarita mixer' and shared a tip for fellow lovers of the cocktail.

She added: "Cheers! Happy Margarita Day to all that celebrate!" whilst picturing herself relaxing in her grad II-listed home holding the delicious-looking cocktail.

Carrie enjoyed a Spicy Margarita ahead of her evening out

The pair then headed out to the Cinema to watch the National Theatre Live's Vanya starring Andrew Scott before heading to a cosy restaurant for a pizza and wine dinner.

"Wow Andrew Scott in Vanya Absolutely incredible. One of the best performances ever ever," she wrote following their viewing, adding "Date night," alongside a red love heart emoji as they sat down to eat.

The pair enjoyed pizza and wine at a cosy restaurant

Carrie and Boris tied the knot in secret in May 2021 and didn't hold a party for their nuptials until one year later when they had the most lavish bash on a vast 1,500 acre estate.

The venue was Daylesford House in the Cotswolds a grade I-listed building that boasts an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden and a swimming pool. Marquees and haybales were set up outside for everyone to enjoy the festivities.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

Carrie and Boris share three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frank. The family-of-five reside in Oxfordshire, in a quaint village called Brightwell-cum-Sotwell where the little ones are often seen making the most of their countryside home.

The garden at the lavish property is almost five acres, plenty of room for the Johnson siblings to enjoy playing together. One stand-out feature of the property is the duck pond which the children are often pictured visiting by their adoring mother Carrie.