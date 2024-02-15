Carrie Johnson shares adorable details of baby Frankie's first Valentine's Day

Carrie Johnson's baby, Frank received his first-ever Valentine's Day card on Tuesday in the sweetest way.

The mother-of-three, 35, shared a photo of the touching gesture on her Instagram Stories. The blush-pink card, featured a love heart made out of two footprints.

It read: "Frankie, will you be my first Valentine?" the I's were dotted with hearts. Alongside the image, Carrie wrote: "From Heidi, age eight months. My heart [teary-eyed emoji] @monty_and_delilah."

The heartfelt card, which was written in pink ink appeared to be given to the infant by one of Carrie's friend's daughters.

Baby Frankie's first Valentine's Day card was so adorable

The rest of Valentine's Day saw Carrie sharing all the details from her family's half-term holiday to Somerset. During the special trip, the family-of-five adventured around the cobbled-stone streets, visited lavish stately homes, and headed to the beach for sunny walks together.

One sweet photo showed Carrie and her three children captured in a picturesque moment standing on a bridge looking out over a river. Baby Frank was strapped to his mother's chest in a baby bouncer.

Carrie and her brood looked like they had a magical time

The quartet was all matching in cosy woolen hats. Carrie's three-year-old son, Wilfred, and two-year-old daughter Romy were matching in cosy bombersuits. Wilfred'a was a vibrant electric blue shade, meanwhile, his sister's was a beautiful lilac hue.

Carrie penned an insight into the week alongside a beautiful photo of Wilfred at the beach standing underneath a rainbow: "Typical British half-term hols so far. It's rained, the sun has come out for five mins and then it’s rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today."

Romy and Wifred appeared to have a lovely time

Wilfred and his siblings have such a special bond which couldn't have been more clear in the footage from their time away.

In one photo the sibling photo running for the stairs as they paid a visit to a stately home. Another, saw the pair playing outside together wearing Wellington boots.

It's safe to say Carrie and her husband, Boris Johnson like to take their little ones away together when they have the chance. In November, the family-of-five enjoyed a wild stay at Port Lympne Safari Park.

The trip was certainly one to remember as it saw Carrie and her brood sleeping next to real-life lions who reside at at the park. One impressive moment from the stay saw Wilfred and Romy in the bath together, looking out at a lion who came right up to the glass to greet them.

Meanwhile, baby Frank was captured relaxing on a shaggy rug peeking at the majestic beasts.