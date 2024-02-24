Christina Hall's 3 children beam with delight as she teases exciting departure

Christina and the snow! HGTV star Christina Hall has whisked her husband Josh Hall and her three children away for a vacation in Utah with their close friends.

Christina revealed she was staying at her HGTV co-star Brian Calypool's new home in the state of Utah, although she didn't share which resort they were enjoying. On her Instagram Stories, Christina shared a video of her 13-year-old daughter Taylor and her "bestie" snow tubing down the hill situated outside the home while Christina appeared to be sipping champagne as she wrapped up warm in thermal clothes and snow boots.

© Instagram Selfie of Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall plus her three children and their friends

Christina Hall's son Brayden (L), a family friend,, and son Hudson (right) sit in an airport lounge

The trip kicked off with a snap of eight-year-old son Brayden, four-year-old son Hudson and a family friend sitting at their departure gate in the airport, followed by a selfie taken by Josh of the kids and Christina in an elevator.

The TV personality also shared a video taken from the airplane window of the snowy mountains in Utah, before offering a glimpse into the vacation home they were staying in, which featured wood-paneled walls, a large fireplace, and a cosy sofa, with a 10-seater dining table perfect for hosting.

Interior of Brian Claypool's home in Utah

© Instagram Christina Hall's son Hudson playing Trouble

The property also had a balcony with an outdoor fireplace that overlooked the ski resort, and where Christina revealed Hudson and Josh were enjoying a game of Trouble.

But for teenager Taylor and her brother Brayden, the pair will be used to the chilly weather and snow as they just returned from a vacation with their father, Tarek El-Moussa, where the group enjoyed the "weekend in the mountains skiing, eating, playing board games, and making a ton of fires!"

"After an exhausting week, I had the best weekend with my babies" ,Tarek shared on Thursday February 22. . "We spent the weekend in the mountains skiing, eating, playing board games, and making a ton of fires!"

"I used to wonder… how can I bond with my kids better? How can I strengthen our relationship? How can I be a better father?," he asked, rhetorically before asking: "Well…it turns out being a good father is no different than being a good real estate investor, it’s about putting in the work! Do you want to know how to do the above? It’s simple..show up every day and put in the time!"

© @therealtarekelmoussa Instagram Tarek with his kids Taylor and Brayden

Since the end of his marriage to Christina in 2018, Tarek has since married Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, and the couple share a son, Tristan.

Hudson is Christina's son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.