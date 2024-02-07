Dream Kardashian is part of Khloe Kardashian's family unit in sweetest new photo

Dream Kardashian is the much-adored daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex, Blac Chyna, and splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in California.

The adorable seven-year-old also spends a lot of time at her aunt, Khloe Kardashian's home, and has a very close bond with the Good American designer, as well as her two children, True, five, and Tatum, one.

Their bond is so special, that Khloe has even included Dream in an adorable new gesture ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of a bespoke gingerbread house from the family's go-to bakery, Solvang Bakery, which was decorated in love hearts to mark February 14.

On the roof of the house, the names of Khloe's two children, along with Dream and the family pet, Grey Kitty, all featured. The sweet treat was gifted to Khloe by her sister, Kim Kardashian, and she was more than thrilled. "This is the sweetest. Thank you Keeks," she wrote alongside a picture of the house.

Dream Kardashian featured in Khloe Kardashian's gingerbread house

This isn't the first time Khloe has included Dream in her family tributes either. She has a beautiful bespoke necklace featuring the names of her children and niece, and has previously spoken out about her bond with the little girl during an episode of The Kardashians.

On an episode of the long-running reality show in 2022, Khloe was helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party, and referred to the little girl as "one of my babies".

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with her two children and her niece, Dream

She said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

© Instagram Dream is incredibly close with her cousins

The star also praised Rob's parenting skills: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs.

Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said. Earlier this year, Khloe paid a touching tribute to Dream on social media, after re-sharing a fan account's Instagram post, which featured two photos side-by-side.

© Instagram Khloe with Dream on her seventh birthday

The first was of Khloe with her arm around Rob when they were young children, alongside a picture of Dream cuddling a baby Tatum.

The mom-of-two simply captioned the image with a love heart emoji. Khloe has always been especially close to her brother Rob, and he couldn't be more grateful for his big sister's loving role in his daughter's life.

Rob's most recent Instagram photo features sister Khloe

When it was Khloe's birthday back in 2023, Rob - who rarely goes on social media - paid a heartfelt tribute to his older sibling. His message read: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

