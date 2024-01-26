Audrey McGraw, 22, goes gaga with adorable baby photo after confirming romance with famous boyfriend, 42

It looks like Audrey McGraw has babies on the brain! Days after putting her romance with Lincoln Lawyer star, Manuel García-Rulfo, front and center on Instagram, the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw shared an adorable update.

Using social media as her platform, the model and musician treated fans to a throwback photo of herself as a baby.

The snapshot was adorable and showed Audrey in an oversized T-shirt and diaper standing in front of a window and looking back at the camera.

She captioned the image: "Endless baby photos," suggesting there are more to come. Audrey loves a trip down memory lane and regularly adds images of herself and her sisters, Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25, from their childhood.

Her latest post comes after she seemingly confirmed her relationship with Manuel, 42. While she's hinted at a romance in the past, she made it all the more clear with a photo of him on Instagram and in turn he shared a bedroom snapshot of her too.

Audrey posted a moody photo of the star, in which he was directly down the camera lens and standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Back in August, both Audrey and Manuel shared subtle photos of their vacation together in Germany, and they previously delivered photos of another trip to Mexico – where Manuel is originally from – as well.

While it is unclear whether Manuel has met the rest of the famous family yet, he's in for a treat when he does.

In 2017, Tim and Faith opened up about their daughters dating and made a confession about meeting Gracie's then-boyfriend for the first time.

During a joint interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, they discussed their oldest child's first date.

"Faith said, 'I've met him, he's a really nice guy, we've done all the research and we've put our Secret Service guys on him, he's good," Tim recalled.

They asked him to stop by the house so that he could meet him in person, but things didn't go as planned as when he arrived, Tim was prepping for a barbeque.

"So I'm in the kitchen and I forget that he's coming," he explained. "So I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming meat. So I've got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere and the doorbell rings. And I go and answer the door and there's this kid who is dating Gracie and I've got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on."

The kid was surprised and it's not clear whether he ran away screaming, but either way Tim quipped: "It worked out really well."

