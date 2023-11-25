Faith Hill's youngest daughter is an unexpected mini-me in stunning beach photo

Audrey McGraw, the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, often shares updates of her artistic life as a model and singer. Yet in her latest photo, fans couldn’t help but think she looked a lot like her father.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of herself at the beach. Audrey let her long brunette locks flow down her back in the photo for an effortlessly beachy look as she looked over her shoulders at the camera in the midst of the large sea background.

The photo wowed fans completely, who commented that she was “Absolutely stunning”, a “Beautiful woman”, and “Bella”.

One fan followed suit, commenting: “Very beautiful young lady. You look more and more like your dad.”

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey McGraw often updates fans on her life

It seems that not only has the 21-year-old inherited her parents’ talents, as she often shares videos of herself singing, but she bears a strong family resemblance to the country singer as well, particularly in terms of her eyes.

Sister Maggie commented “Yes werk Led Zeppelin” in reference to the Led Zeppelin song she played over the photo.

Faith and Tim have three daughters altogether; Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, who have all grown up and fled the nest to do their own things. It seems that Tim remains an incredibly proud father to his three girls though.

WATCH: Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," Tim told People in 2021 when talking about his daughters.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© John Shearer Audrey and Maggie support their parents at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music

The girls all have their own talents and interests, as Gracie played Tanya in Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong til 2020, Maggie graduated from Stanford University in 2020, and Audrey started modelling not long after graduating from high school. But all three girls, it seems, are talented singers.

Tim made it clear that he’d love to one day do a song as a family to show off the McGraw-Hill family pipes. “I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

